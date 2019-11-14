DNA Exclusive: On Children's Day, Shantanu Maheshwari shares memories from his first ever Television show as 8-year-old

Nach Baliye 9 contestant Shantanu Maheshwari became a popular name after his dance shows. The actor has time and again proven his dancing talent and that has become his identity these days. However very few know that Shantanu made his Television debut long back.

Shantanu Maheshwari got his big break on Television at the mere age of eight. Sharing a cute throwback photo from one of his performances on 'Kya Masti Kya Dhoom', the child artist recollected how the judges on the show loved his cute Kolkata appeal and called him a fabulous dancer.

"This particular photo was clicked post a performance of mine on reality show Kya Masti Kya Dhoom! I remember that I was smiling because the judges had told me that Bengali people from Kolkata speak very sweetly, and I had told them very innocently that it is because they like to speak with Rasgullas in their mouth!," said Shantanu.

He also added, "I was only 8 years old back then when I took part in the show as a dancer, and it was one of the most exciting, memorable and fun experiences for me as a child, being part of such an amazing and iconic show."