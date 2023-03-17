Mohit Raina and wife Aditi Sharma welcome baby girl, actor shares adorable first pic

Mohit Raina and Aditi Sharma have become parents

Actor Mohit Raina and wife Aditi Sharma have become proud parents for the first time. The actor shared the news on his social media on Friday afternoon with the first picture of his newborn daughter. Mohit and Aditi tied the knot in December 2021. Mohit is best known for playing Lord Shiva in the TV show Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev and his supporting role in the film Uri.

On Friday, Mohit shared a picture of his little girl’s hand with Mohit and Aditi’s fingers also in the frame. “And then just like that we became 3..Welcome to the world baby girl,” he wrote alongside. As soon as the actor shared the photo on Instagram, he was flooded with congratulatory messages on his post. “Congratulations sir, Mahadev bless all of you,” a social media user commented. “Wow!!! Congratulations Mohit," another one wrote. His industry colleagues like Dia Mirza, Amit Tandon, and Shreya Dhanwanthary also congratulated the actor. “Congrats bro. Girls are always a blessing,” wrote Amit Tandon.

Mohit and Aditi surprised everyone when they got married in December 2021. On January 1 2022, Mohit took to his Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures from his wedding day. Captioning the post, he wrote, “Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents, we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi and Mohit.”

Mohit began his acting career in 2004 with the show Antariksh and also worked in the 2008 film Don Muthu Swami. He achieved mainstream success and fame with Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, which aired from 2011-14. He has since starred in TV shows like Chakravartin Ashok Samrat, 21 Sarfarosh, Bhaukaal, and Mumbai Diaries 26/11. Apart from Uri, he has also appeared in the films Mrs Serial Killer and Shiddat.