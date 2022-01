The ‘Uri’ actor Mohit Raina on Saturday surprised his fans when he dropped pictures from his wedding with Aditi on Instagram. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles , leaps fences , penetrates walls to arrive at its destination , full of hope . With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one . Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit.

Take a look:

Mohit Raina has a huge fan following on Instagram.