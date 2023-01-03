Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

'Asli training yaha chal rahi hai': Devoleena Bhattacharjee trolled as she grooves with Vishal Singh on Besharam Rang

Devoleena Bhattacharjee can be seen wearing a red outfit while dancing with Vishal Singh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 10:44 PM IST

'Asli training yaha chal rahi hai': Devoleena Bhattacharjee trolled as she grooves with Vishal Singh on Besharam Rang
Credit: Devoleena/Instagram

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee's best friend Vishal Singh, recently, dropped a romantic clip with her on social media. In the clip, she can be seen grooving to Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s song  Besharam Rang from the film Pathaan.

She can be seen wearing a red outfit while dancing with Vishal. Sharing the video, Vishal wrote, “Happy 2023.” However, netizens trolled the actress for romancing with Vishal. One of them wrote, “Shadi hui trainer se aur training yaha chal rahi hai.” The second one said, “pati sea jyada tum majea lea rahea ho tum hi sadi kar leatea devo sea.” The third one said, “Aisi aurto k wajah se aadmiyo par dhabba lagta hai esase sahadi karne me kya problem thi jab itna close hi rahena hai.”

The fourth one said. “Ye Aeda kha ke peida kha rahi hai.. Sidhe Sadhe se Shaadi karke .. Asli Shaadi ke maje Iske Sath le rahi hai.. Bhaut Mastermind hai ye..Ye hi sab karna tha to Isi se Shaadi kar leti..Vo din Door nahi Jab divorce ki Khabar bhi chapengi.. Aur ye Madam apne aapko Sati Savitri Pretend Karengi aur husband ko Culprit..”

The fifth person commented, “Ye biwi hein kisi aur ki aur romance karti hein kisi aur se...” The sixth one said, “The marriage wasn't real I'm sure ...her saree and everything was so ordinary.” The seventh person commented, “Jab ishke sath reel banani thi to uski jindgi barbad kyu ki.”

Earlier, a few social media assumed that the Saath Nibhana Saathiya star is pregnant, and thus she got married to Shaikh in a hush-hush manner. Reacting to such trolls, Devoleena said to ETimes that she doesn't need to justify anything to anyone. "There are people around who think that I'm pregnant and hence I got married all of a sudden. I'm shocked and feel sad for people who make such poor comments." 

Bhattacharjee further called such rumours another level of hypocrisy. "You can't let go of any single opportunity to torture someone. They can't see anyone happy. It's frustrating at times," slammed Devoleena. She further asked why does one need to poke so much into someone's life? But later she laughed at such comments and decided to let go. Bhattacharjee doesn't know what is coming next.

Read|Bigg Boss 16: Devoleena Bhattacharjee lashes out at Sajid Khan for abusing Gautam Vig, calls him 'filthy and cheap'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Christmas 2022: Try these 6 delicious and super tasty dishes on celebration eve
Searching THESE topics on Google can land you in jail, legal soup
Viral photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya, Nikki Tamboli stuns in sexy dress
Meet Honey Singh's rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani, here's all you need to know
From Dhanashree Verma to Natasa Stankovic- These WAGS will be cheering for Team India in New Zealand
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 date sheet OUT: Important dates, website, and how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.