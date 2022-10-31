Bigg Boss 16: Devoleena Bhattacharjee lashes out at Sajid Khan for abusing Gautam Vig, calls him 'filthy and cheap'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee-Sajid Khan/Instagram

On Saturday's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, the Sultan actor gave Gautam Vig an option to become the new captain in the Bigg Boss 16 if he gives up the ration for the entire house for one week. Seeing his chances of getting nominated, Gautam took Salman's offer and his decision shocked other contestants.

Popular filmmaker Sajid Khan was the most frustrated one as he abused Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 actor and even his mother on national television. After watching Sajid's angry avatar, netizens claimed that Sajid's real face, who has been accused of sexually assaulting multiple women, has finally been revealed.

Now, famous television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who participated in Bigg Boss 13, entered Bigg Boss 14 as Eijaz Khan's proxy for a few weeks and was the wildcard entry in Bigg Boss 15, has lashed out at the Housefull director calling him 'filthy and cheap' for abusing Gautam's mother.

The actress took to Twitter on Sunday, October 30, and wrote, "Well for a sec even I thought it was a selfish decision by #GautamVig. But it is still ok. And he has all the right to do whatever he feels within his limits. But wondering why abusing #Gautam and his mother by #Sajid is not even questioned. It was filthy & cheap."

When a netizen replied to her saying that she shouldn't point out Sajid as in each season, most of the contestants inside the Bigg Boss house are abusive, she quote-tweeted him, "BB13, BB14, BB15 no one ever used such filthy language & abuses for anyone’s parents. Like after watching yesterday's episode I was numb, the way Sajid was abusing Gautam’s mother which is just unacceptable. And nobody cared to tell that Sajid is wrong and he should appologise.

Defending Gautam further, Devoleena continued, "Maa Baap family ke liye log months months fasting kar lete hain. Yahan toh anyway #BB kisiko bhooka nahi maarenge (People fast for their parents and family for months, anyway Bigg Boss won't let anyone die hungry here). Phir bhi the abuses #Sajid used for #GautamVig mother was just intolerable."

Meanwhile, no contestant was eliminated this weekend from the house as a Diwali gift for all the contestants. Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are some of the contestants locked inside the controversial reality show.