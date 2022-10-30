Search icon
Bigg Boss 16 Day 28: Netizens slam Sajid Khan after he abuses Gautam Vig, shows him middle finger

Sajid Khan refused to eat anything, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur, Abdu Rozik and Gori Nagori supported him after Gautam Vig became captain.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 03:48 PM IST

File Photo

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan abused Gautam Vig after he chose captaincy over food. He got upset with Gautam and challenged him for a physical fight.

Gautam, on the other hand, was trying to convince everyone to have breakfast, lunch and dinner. However, Sajid refused to eat anything, Shiv, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur, Abdu Rozik and Gori Nagori supported him. When Gautam came to Sajid to discuss duties, the filmmaker showed him his middle finger and abused him.

However, Sajid Khan's behavior didn't go well for netizens who are slamming him on social media. One of them wrote, "#sajidkhan said the worst things , why is no one saying anything if #gautamvig ahd retaliated then salman wouild have just lasted on gautam becasue sajid is farah's brother , but sajid sadly has no tameez and manners a spoilt brat he is #biggboss16."

The second one said, "#SajidKhan has been threatening #GautamVig since last night, why isn't BB taking any action against him? What kind of sick behavior is this? Gori ko itna suna diya for intending to hurt but Sajid ko koi kuch nahi bolega, confession Room main pizza khila rae."

The third person said, "#SajidKhan aisa food kha raha tha jaise kabhi khaya nhi hai #biggboss16 pizza toh aisa kha raha tha jaise pehle kabhi khaya nhi accha hai bada producer koi aam aadmi nhi EVICT SAJID KHAN FROM BIGGBOSS16."

The fourth one said, "Bigboss sajid and uski gang ko Trophy dedo, itna biased show humein nahi chahiye, koi sahi hote huve bhi uski dhajiya udarahe ho ore kisi ko favor kar karke upar chadharaheho."

For the unversed, Sajid Khan has been accused of harassing women sexually. Sajid even had to face a year ban from IFTDA (Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association). National Commission for Women, Delhi and a few other bodies, have been wanting Khan to be thrown out of the game. However, Poonam Pandey and her co-star Karanvir Bohra supported Khan and requested people to forgive the filmmaker. 

