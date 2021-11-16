'Gopi bahu bigad gai': Devoleena Bhattacharjee belly dances in sports bra, video goes VIRAL

TV star Devoleena Bhattacharjee is an active social media user. The diva, who was last seen onscreen in 'Bigg Boss 14' after Eijaz Khan was forced to walk out due to prior work commitments, often keeps her fans on Instagram entertained with her unapologetically sizzling hot photos, outfit of the day (OOTD) posts, reel videos and daily updates.

Recently, when Devoleena Bhattacharjee dropped a sexy Instagram reel on her account, showing off her newly acquired belly dancing skills, fans were impressed, and a little taken aback, by her new dance video.

Devoleena, known for playing the 'sanskari' Gopi Bahu on the long-running daily soap 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', on Saturday posted a video of herself belly dancing.

While sharing the video, Devoleena wrote in the caption, "Okay so post my beginner level my very first reel on #bellydance. @sanjanamuthreja thank you & also hoping that you would like it too. impromtu but choreographed by yours only. I loveeeee dancing. #trendingreels #chamcham #reelitfeelit #justthebeginning #bellydance."

In the video, Devoleena is seen wearing a pink sports bra teamed with black shorts while performing some killer belly dance moves to the remix version of hit song 'Koi Sehri Babu', voiced by famous singer Shashwati.

Take a look here:

Soon after Devoleena Bhattacharjee dropped the video, fans took to the comments section to compliment her. Some who were surprised by Devoleena's sexy belly dance avatar, dropped fun comments.

"Gopi bahu ne kmal kar diya waah....hot," commented a user. "Gopi bahu bigad gayi hai," wrote another while adding tears of joy emojis. "Gopi bahu bigad gai," commented yet another user. "Hottie", "Gorgeous", Sexy hot" were some other words used by netizens to describe Devoleena's belly dance video.

In June too, Devoleena had shared a clip in which she was seen flaunting her belly dancing moves. Take a look at the video here:

Earlier this year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Devoleena had confirmed that marriage was on the cards for her, but that she is waiting for the pandemic situation to improve. She told the publication in February, "I'm planning to get married next year. Let's see how things go. I don't talk much about these things as I'm superstitious and scared of the evil eye. Hopefully, all things will go right and well."

Devoleena still hasn't revealed the name of her partner nor has she shared any photo with him so as to avoid unwarranted attention from the press.