Deepesh Bhan death: Shubhangi Atre, Rohitash Gaud, Kiku Sharda attend late actor's prayer meet

Deepesh Bhan prayer meet

On Saturday, the television industry and the general audience got shocked to learn about the demise of popular actor Deepesh Bhan. The actor was known for several sitcoms, including Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai, and his sudden death sent shockwaves around the country. A prayer meet was conducted on Monday for the departed soul, and it was attended by Deepesh's colleagues. Shubhangi Atre, known as Angoori Bhabhi, broke down into tears before his photo.

Here's the video

Rohitash Gaud was also seen attending the meet, and he was emotional over the tragic loss. Other Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai stars were also a part of the prayer meet. Kiku Sharda was also among the other attendees.

Here's the video

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai star Deepesh Bhan aka Malkhan Singh passed away. As per Umar Ujala's report, he collapsed while playing cricket on Friday. He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead. For the unversed, Dipesh played the role of Malkhan Singh in Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hain. The news was confirmed by the assistant director of the show. Vaibhav Mathur, who plays Tika Singh, has also reacted to the unfortunate news. He said, "Yes, he is no more. I do not want to say anything on this, because there is nothing left to say," to Dainik Bhaskar.

As per E-Times, co-actor Charrul Malik said, "I can't believe it still. I got to know about it in the morning. I just met him yesterday and he was all fine. We made a few reel videos together. I know him since eight years and he was closest to me on the sets. We used to eat our food together." She adds, "Apart from being a talented actor, he was an amazing human being too. He used to guide me through my scenes. We have lost an amazing human and an actor." For the unversed, Deepesh suffered from a brain haemorrhage.