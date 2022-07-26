Search icon
Darlings co-producer Shah Rukh Khan reacts on Alia Bhatt's film, feels 'anxious' about it

Shah Rukh Khan is co-producer of Darlings with its leading star Alia Bhatt, and he has shared his view on the film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 07:45 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan- Alia Bhatt

Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to the trailer of his upcoming production venture Darlings starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Verma. SRK is the co-producer of the film with its leading star Alia Bhatt, and he shared his thoughts about the film on his Twitter.

Shah Rukh posted that he is anxious for taking up the responsibility of co-producing the film with Bhatt's maiden production. He further asserted that he will be 'biting his nails' in anticipation. But he is confident enough about the project. Khan wrote, "Lil one I am also so anxious that u shared the responsibility of Eternal Sunshine Productions first film with me…that I will be biting my nails till it releases. But I feel we have a lovely film and u r the soul and sunshine of all things Darlings." 

Here's SRK's post

The Dear Zindagi lead cast collaboration has already won the hearts of the netizens, and Darlings has created an impact on social media. The trailer of one of the most anticipated films Darlings which stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Sha, and Vijay Varma has been released. Alia Bhatt, who is also the producer of the film, took to Instagram and dropped the trailer.

READ: Darlings trailer out: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma starrer is brimming with secrets, mystery and drama

Sharing the trailer, Alia Bhatt wrote, "My first film as a producer!!! So excited nervous thrilled emotional to share it with you!!!! DARLINGS TRAILER OUT NOW!." Netizens loved the trailer, they dropped hearts under the post. Filmmaker Shakun Batra wrote, "So proud of you Al!! Congratulations!!!"

Darlings marks the debut of Alia Bhatt as a producer. She will be jointly producing the film under her home production company Eternal Sunshine Productions and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Darlings is a dark comedy-drama that explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds. Shefali Shah plays Alia's mother and Vijay Varma plays her husband in the Jasmeet K Reen directorial. Darlings will release on Netflix on August 5. 
 

