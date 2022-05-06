Dance Deewane Juniors: Nora Fatehi-Ranveer Singh set stage on fire with sizzling hot dance moves on Garmi

Nora Fatehi and Ranveer Singh proved to be an unexpected firey combination. Check out their performance on the popular song Garmi.

Nora Fatehi will set television screens on fire, as she will groove to her popular chartbuster song Garmi from Street Dancer 3 with Ranveer Singh. Yes, Ranveer became the special guest on the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors, and Nora is one of the judges on the panel. Nora has shared the promo of their performance, and it went viral instantly. Nora and Ranveer are literally killing it with their crazy in-sync moves, and it has stunned Neetu Kapoor too.

Ranveer possesses maddening energy and you can feel his zeal even in this clip. Singh even nailed the song's hook step, and that's why the clip spread like a wildfire.

Let's take a look at Ranveer and Nora

Ranveer even posed with the show's host and telly world's famous lover boy Karan Kundrra. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant shared their mad-moment on his social media and hailed as 'superstar' by saying, "@ranveersingh you are a super star not just on screen but in every legit maddd crazzzy spectacular way possible.. love you babaaaaa keep shining..!!"

Here's Karan and Ranveer posing with their flashy teeth

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. About the film, Ranveer recently said, "I have been blessed and fortunate to have found remarkable scripts that have stood out and touched people. I’m grateful for them and I'm also proud of the work that I have done to bring those roles to life on screen. It has taken everything out of me but I have always believed that if I have to be the best actor-entertainer in the country, then I have to do things that no one would attempt doing."

He added, "Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a film that I have relished being a part of because it has again pushed me to shape-shift into becoming a character with absolutely no reference point in Hindi cinema. You have not seen a character like Jayeshbhai. He is not your typical hero. He discovers heroism when he is pushed to the brink and he is, according to me, one of the most lovable heroes in the history of Hindi cinema."