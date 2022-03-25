Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh talks about his character, calls it 'unique and original'

After entertaining his audience in different avatars, Ranveer Singh is coming up with a challenging, off-beat, non-quintessential character with Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film promises to showcase Singh in a never-before avatar, and to introduce us to a 'hatke' lead protagonist. Singh believes Jayesh is one such character he has never attempted before. "I saw the prospect of creating something unique and original for myself which was a very exciting prospect. I really make it a point to continue surprising the audience and Jayesh gave me the opportunity again.” Ranveer added.



Producer Maneesh Sharma also praised Ranveer's career graph and stated, “Over the last decade, Ranveer’s growth is there for all to see. He has cemented his position of a versatile leading man with one tour de force performance after the other. Along the way, he has created an enviable track record of box office successes.”

Sharma also revealed that one thing we can expect from the film is unpredictability. "With Jayeshbhai, Ranveer delivers a knock-out performance that redefines the idea of a commercial film hero. He continues to master his craft and with him, the one thing you should always expect is the unexpected.”

The filmmaker feels that Ranveer's addition bring novelty to the film because he promises to deliver something unique. Maneesh says, “I think what makes Ranveer special is that inherently he likes to push his boundaries as an artist in the world of commercial films. And this is what makes him that rare breed - an artist star.”



Jayeshbhai Jordaar is been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar. It stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani in primary roles. The film is releasing on May 13, 2022, worldwide.