Dalljiet Kaur drops husband's surname, deletes photos with him amid separation rumours, issues statement: 'I hereby...'

Dalljiet Kaur dropped surname Patel and even deleted photos of her with Nikhil Patel from Instagram.

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 09:34 PM IST

Television actress Dalljiet Kaur has grabbed headlines after she dropped the Patel surname from her Instagram bio and deleted her photos with Nikhil Patel. In March 2023, Dalljiet Kaur married Kenya-based businessman Nikhil Patel, and she moved to Kenya with her son Jaydon. 

As per the social media activities of Nikhil and Dalljiet, it seems like all isn't well between them, and there have been rumours of separation. Dalljiet's spokesperson has reacted to the separation rumours and informed that the actress landed in India for a medical emergency in her family. The statement issued on Dalljiet's behalf reads, "I hereby state that Dalljiet and Jaydon (her son) are in India currently for Dalljiet’s dad's surgery followed by her Maa's surgery as well, which required them to be beside him. In addition to this, I would only like to say that Dalljiet, at the moment, would not like to make any comments on anything because the kids are in the picture. Please respect her kids' privacy and please consider this as the only statement she would like to give out.”

Dalljiet spoke to ETimes, and she said that apart from medical emergencies, she stayed back for the promotions of her Bollywood debut, "My debut film Dashmi released and recently the preview of the film happened. I’ve come here with the logic of premiere but my real reason to be in India is for my father’s knee surgery. He’s in Bangalore and the timing was correct and it matched everything. I decided to come here first and attend the premiere then go back to Bangalore and take care of my father. This trip is quite hectic.”

Dalljiet and Nikhil got married on March 18, 2023. Before Nikhil, Dalljiet was married to Shalin Bhanot in 2009. The ex-couple has a son Jaydon, and they parted ways in 2015. 

