Chetan Bhagat talks about Urfi Javed, says 'aaj usne 2 phone pehne hain..'

With her breathtaking photographs and bizarre clothes, internet celebrity Urfi Javed has ignited the internet. The actress often endures vicious trolling, but she keeps doing what she enjoys.

Author Chetan Bhagat recently discussed her in an interview with AajTak. In a clip posted by the news site, Chetan was heard saying, “Aaj usne 2 phone pehne hain, dekha aapne? kitne log already dekh chuke hain. ye khabar news se zyada fast failti hai.”

Not just netizens but often many celebs comment on her outfits and call them ‘unethical.’

Hindustani Bhau was heard urging the actress to stop wearing her provocative clothing in a recent video that Urfi posted on Instagram since it is against Indian culture. He continued by saying that if she didn't understand, he would take the appropriate steps.

A part of Urfi’s reply to Hindustani Bhau read, “Ohhh!Or aap gaali dete ho wo to India ka Riyaz hai, apka gaaliyo ne kitne logo ko sudhara hai.. Now that you’ve openly threatened me, you know I can put you behind the bars but wait havent you been there like a million times already? Ye toh kitna achha msg hai youth k liye jail jana, apne se aadhi umar ki ladki ko openly threaten karna. Also remember you told my photographer and Mohsin that you wanna talk to me a few months back that you wanna help me in Obed Afridi’s case you wanted publicity and I told you straight away no. I don’t want your help! Kapde toh ya hu mere same the! Also one thing f**k you.”

Javed has a huge social media following, with 92,000 Twitter followers and 3.8 million Instagram followers. She is also known as Uorfi online. Urfi Javed continues to share her strangely costumed, semi-naked photos and videos on social media. In case you were unaware, Urfi rose to greater recognition after taking part in Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT, which was only shown on Voot last year. She was the first participant to leave the competition just on the eighth day.