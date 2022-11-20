Urfi Javed accuses man of giving her rape threats, he shares apology video

Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed, a star on the internet, has disclosed that a man has threatened to rape her on social media. She uploaded a screenshot of a user's story where he had posted the most recent video and in which she was featured prominently. The man used foul language and wrote inappropriate things.

After Urfi shared that screenshot on her Instagram, the man uploaded a video apologising.

Check out the video here:

In this video, Urfi used charging cords and smartphones to create a bikini top. Yes, you read that correctly. Along with the smartphone top, she wore blue coloured pants and a blazer.

For the unversed, as per the reports, an anonymous complaint has been registered in Delhi against Javed for "publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form." The report was logged after her music video Haye Haye Yeh Majboori was released in October.

Previosuly, comedian Sunil Pal also mocked Urfi over her outfits and public appearances. Pal further stated that Urfi purposely wear such 'absurd' outfits, so that she could grab the limelight. Now, Urfi has broken the silence over the FIR logged on her, and the comments of Pal and other naysayers. In a video shared by Instant Bollywood, Urfi schooled them and said that they are basking media attention on her cost. She further added, "It is so fu****g ironic, yeh log mujhe bolte hai that I want publicity, and these are the same people who are using my name to get publicity and attention."

If you didn't know, Urfi gained more fame after competing in Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT, which was aired only on Voot last year. She was the first contestant to be eliminated from the show on the eighth day alone when Zeeshan Khan broke off his romance with her on the fourth day and teamed with Divya Agarwal, who went on to win the competition.

Javed, also known as Uorfi online, has a sizable social media following, with 92,000 Twitter followers and 3.8 million Instagram followers. On her social media, Urfi Javed continues to post her semi-naked images and videos while wearing odd costumes.