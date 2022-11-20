Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Urfi Javed accuses man of giving her rape threats, he shares apology video

Urfi Javed, a star on the internet, has disclosed that a man has threatened to rape her on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 02:02 PM IST

Urfi Javed accuses man of giving her rape threats, he shares apology video
Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed, a star on the internet, has disclosed that a man has threatened to rape her on social media. She uploaded a screenshot of a user's story where he had posted the most recent video and in which she was featured prominently. The man used foul language and wrote inappropriate things. 

After Urfi shared that screenshot on her Instagram, the man uploaded a video apologising.

Check out the video here: 

In this video, Urfi used charging cords and smartphones to create a bikini top. Yes, you read that correctly. Along with the smartphone top, she wore blue coloured pants and a blazer. 

For the unversed, as per the reports, an anonymous complaint has been registered in Delhi against Javed for "publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form." The report was logged after her music video Haye Haye Yeh Majboori was released in October. 

Previosuly, comedian Sunil Pal also mocked Urfi over her outfits and public appearances. Pal further stated that Urfi purposely wear such 'absurd' outfits, so that she could grab the limelight. Now, Urfi has broken the silence over the FIR logged on her, and the comments of Pal and other naysayers. In a video shared by Instant Bollywood, Urfi schooled them and said that they are basking media attention on her cost. She further added, "It is so fu****g ironic, yeh log mujhe bolte hai that I want publicity, and these are the same people who are using my name to get publicity and attention." 

If you didn't know, Urfi gained more fame after competing in Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT, which was aired only on Voot last year. She was the first contestant to be eliminated from the show on the eighth day alone when Zeeshan Khan broke off his romance with her on the fourth day and teamed with Divya Agarwal, who went on to win the competition.

Also read: Urfi Javed shares bold photos in blue outfit featuring thigh-high slit

Javed, also known as Uorfi online, has a sizable social media following, with 92,000 Twitter followers and 3.8 million Instagram followers. On her social media, Urfi Javed continues to post her semi-naked images and videos while wearing odd costumes.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Winter is coming: Check out these 5 destinations for your wintercation this year
Planning destination wedding? Choose from these 5 exotic places to make it a dreamy affair
From Virat Kohli to Sam Curran: Top 10 best individual performances of the T20 World Cup
Viral Photos of the Day: Deepika Padukone stuns in black, Kartik Aaryan poses with fans at airport
Fond of banana shake? Know about side effects of consuming the drink daily
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Owner of Radisson Blu hotel in Ghaziabad found dead in his flat, suicide suspected
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.