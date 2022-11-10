Urfi Javed reacts to FIR filed against her, says 'how fu****g iconic...'

Urfi Javed- Sunil Pal

Urfi Javed aka Uorfi has landed into legal trouble for her unique fashion sense. As per the reports, an anonymous complaint has been registered in Delhi against Javed for "publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form." The report was logged after her music video Haye Haye Yeh Majboori was released in October.

Previosuly, comedian Sunil Pal also mocked Urfi over her outfits and public appearances. Pal further stated that Urfi purposely wear such 'absurd' outfits, so that she could grab the limelight. Now, Urfi has broken the silence over the FIR logged on her, and the comments of Pal and other naysayers. In a video shared by Instant Bollywood, Urfi schooled them and said that they are basking media attention on her cost. She further added, "It is so fu****g ironic, yeh log mujhe bolte hai that I want publicity, and these are the same people who are using my name to get publicity and attention."

Watch the video

Urfi further added, "Kisi rapists ke upar itne FIR nahi ho rahe... jitna mujhe par ho rahe hai. How fu*****g ironic. People are bothered by what I wear, and they complain about it. This is not Afghanistan or the Taliban. Do you want to live like that? Do you want to control what women should wear? Please, f**k off."

READ: Urfi Javed finds hard to believe Salman Khan's age, says 'I wasn't much of actor's fan'

Recently, comedian Sunil Pal slammed her for her clothes and called her paagal. He shared a video in which he can be heard saying, “ye Urfi Javed pagla gayi h kya(Is Urfi Javed out of her mind?) I would like to thank the woman who complained against Uorfi. I think Urfi wants to do something so that she can come into the discussion. Even if it’s illegal. Wearing less clothes, took the name Urfi Javed. I don’t like the way she is playing with our holy Muslim name.” Urfi will next be seen in Splitsvilla X4