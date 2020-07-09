'Breathe: Into the Shadows': Not as Abhishek Bachchan, but this is how actor is named in opening credits

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is all set to make his digital debut on Friday with Breathe: Into the Shadows, incidentally on the 20th year of his movie career. As the new season of Breathe released, there was one interesting thing that stood out which was Abhishek's name in the opening credits of the series. Instead of the usual Abhishek Bachchan that he uses, the actor was addressed as Abhishek A Bachchan, for the first time in his career.

Abhishek has not clarified why he has used an A after his name and whom does it refer to, his father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. If it refers to Aishwarya, Abhishek would probably be the second int he industry to use his wife's name as his middle name. Sonam Kapoor's husband's Instagram bio also reads Anand S Ahuja, referring to Sonam.

It will be interesting to know the mystery behind the credit. Recently Abhishek, during an interview with DNA, had spoken about the lockdown and said, "It's been three months. Wow, we got into lockdown when end-March. Yeah, yeah, we're into the fourth month. It's different, but it's a new experience. You have to be positive hope for the best hope that people can come out again healthy. And that's about it."

He further added, "Government needs to tell us what the standard operating procedures will be. As in when the government expresses their desires and what their recommendations are we'll do exactly what they say. I mean they know best and they are the authority for it. So obviously we will abide by the rules as we are right now."