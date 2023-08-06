BB OTT 2: Salman Khan bashes Abhishek Malhan for 'acting arrogant', calling himself 'deserving winner' of show

Being confident is good, but overconfidence can harm you literally. Salman Khan busted Abhishek Malhan and exposed his huge claims related to Finale Week.

The seventh and the last Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss OTT 2 was a nightmare for Abhishek Malhan. Last week, host Salman Khan called out Elvish Yadav for his behaviour in the house. This time, Salman bashed Abhishek Malhan and showed him the mirror. In the past few days, Abhishek was spotted saying that he's the deserving winner of the show, and he is not counting anyone else in the comparison.

Salman bluntly asked Abhishek about his followers, and why does he boast about his social media following in the house. The host sarcastically thanked Abhishek for making the show popular, and he went on to say, "Aapki wajah se humara ghar, yeh channel chalta hai." Salman asked him to recall his claims about the show- how he has brought the audience to the show, and how he considers himself the deserving winner. Abhishek tried to clarify that his comments has been misinterpreted.

Salman busted Abhishek's self-obsessed behaviour and made him remember the huge claims about calling himself the winner of the show. Later, Salman showed a few clips of Abhishek, where he was captured boasting about himself, claiming that he has brought a section of the audience to the show. During the family week, Abhishek discussed the game with his mother and said that he can't see a wildcard entrant- Elvish Yadav, walking away with the trophy.

The most surprising part of the footage was Abhishek's conversation with his mother. When Abhishek's mother came to see him in the house, there was a moment when he was captured planning his vote campaign with his mother. Abhishek clearly told his mother that once she comes out of the house, she will take the help of his brother Nischay Malhan (Triggered Insaan), and will push a viral trend supporting him, and calling him the BB winner. Abhishek felt ashamed, and he apologised to Salman and Elvish for acting stupidly, and not considering him as the competitor.' The grand finale of Bigg Boo OTT 2 will take place om Monday, August 14.