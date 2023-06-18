Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani eliminated after receiving fewer public votes, but there's a twist

Palak Purswani in Bigg Boss OTT 2/JioCinema

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 began with its grand premiere, hosted by Salman Khan, on Saturday night, June 17. The show saw a historic eviction within just a few hours as Prakash Kumar aka Puneet Superstar was evicted from the show by the housemates for his rude behaviour and for destroying the property.

And now, on its second day itself, it seems that Bigg Boss OTT 2 will see its second eviction in the form of Palak Purswani, however, there's a twist. Palak Purswani and Akanksha Puri stepped inside the Bigg Boss house, accompanied by the announcement that the fate of these contestants will be decided by the public in the next 3 hours. The audience had to vote among both of the actresses on whom they would like to keep in the house.

As Palak received fewer votes than Akanksha, she was chosen for the elimination. But the Bigg Boss brought in another twist as she was given a second chance to stay in the house. Now that the housemates are using a new currency system called BB currency, Palak has been given a challenging task—to collect a total of 30,000 units of this currency. The big question on everyone's mind is whether she will be able to gather the required amount or not.

Palak's boyfriend Avinash Sachdev is also one of the participants in the ongoing reality show. They both had their roka ceremony in January 2021 but then broke up later. Facing him will be the biggest challenge for Palak in the house as she told DNA, "Staying under the same roof, putting your ex-boyfriend, with whom your relationship didn't end well, will be the most challenging thing for me in the house."



The rest of the contestants in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 are Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Bebika Dhurve, Aaliya Siddiqui, and Abhishek Malhan. The reality show is streaming on JioCinema with daily episodes at 9 pm and can be watched 24 hours live also.