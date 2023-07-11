Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha exits Salman Khan’s show for this reason

Cyrus Broacha makes a sudden exit from Salman Khan's show leaving Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani in tears.

Recently, Cyrus Broacha lost his calm and requested Salman Khan to let him exit the show in Weekend Ka Vaar, however, the show’s host convinced him to not quit and play the game gracefully. However, now due to a family emergency, Cyrus has left the show which left Manisha Rani and Bebika burst into tears.

In the recent episode, Cyrus Broacha was called to the confession room and informed about the family Emergency in his house. The news left Cyrus shocked and he was given a choice by Bigg Boss to make an exit on humanitarian grounds. Later, all the housemates were asked to assemble in the hall and were told the news of Cyrus’ exit. The announcement made everyone sad and Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve were seen bursting into tears.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 also issued an official statement about Cyrus’ exit from the show which read, “Cyrus Broacha had to take an emergency exit from 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' due to a sudden medical emergency in the family. As per Cyrus and his family's request, we request you to allow privacy and understanding during this difficult period.”

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Cryus Broacha broke down and requested Salman Khan to let him go home as he couldn’t handle the pressure of being inside the house. The host, however, asked him not to leave the game and said, "I know Cyrus it's just another four to five weeks and the entire nation is watching you. Listen bro I cannot get you out of this place and I get you out then I have to get so and so people out of this house. You can't because it is against the contract and the other thing is to take this as your work bro. I don't think even the channel can get you out of it because you have signed the contract. Whatever is on your contract is what you have signed! It doesn't work like this, the show doesn't work as per your whims and fancies.”

Meanwhile, the drama inside the house unfolded as Bigg Boss announced the nomination task for this week. Falaq Naazz, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, and Avinash Sachdev are the 5 contestants who are nominated for this week and will be fighting for their survival in the house.

