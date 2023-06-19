Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha talks about what made him enter the show

Anchor and comedian Cyrus Broacha has also entered the house as a contestant. (Credits: Instagram/@raellpadamseesace)

The second season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT is already making a lot of noise among the viewers. Fans are enjoying the drama and entertainment offered by the new season of the show. Anchor and comedian Cyrus Broacha has also entered the house as a contestant. Before entering the show, Cyrus disclosed the true reason for being a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2. During the show's premiere, Cyrus Broacha was seen performing on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's tracks. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starred Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead.

Cyrus Broacha on being a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Speaking to News18, Cyrus Broacha disclosed what made him be a part of the show, “I owe money to the company I think. And this is one way to work out some kind of arrangement between us. And so some powerful figure picked up the phone and said, ‘Boss, ye karega thodi si setting humare side? And we’ll work out all this for you. But you have to go inside the house (Will you do something for our side?).’ Also, it’s closer to my real house now than what it was in the last location so that also helps."

Cyrus Broacha on what issues he could face

Opening up about the issues he might face inside the Bigg Boss house, Cyrus Broacha said, “My diet is a little worrisome for me and the air conditioner has to be at 16°C. I told them I can’t survive this heat. Also, to wash my clothes will be painful so I might as well be wearing the same clothes but it can be a deal-breaker for others. Also, there is nothing to do. So I need to find one person to talk to. Although, I do talk a lot with myself as you can tell from this answer. I do manage a little bit on my own but I do need a partner from time to time."

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on Jio Cinema on June 17. The list of contestants for the latest season of the reality show includes names like Falaq Naaz, Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, Jad Hadid, Akanksha Puri, Avinash Sachdev, Palak Pursvani, Manisha Rani and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui.