Headlines

DNA TV Show: How DMK MP's comments on BJP winning elections in north states spark row

Former South Africa skipper hints at return to international cricket for T20 World Cup 2024

Bigg Boss' Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana split for religious reasons after 4 years together: 'Sacrificing our love for...'

WPL 2024 may follow multi-city format; Mumbai, Bengaluru front-runners: Reports

'He wanted to become the PM but...': Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha's big revelation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: How DMK MP's comments on BJP winning elections in north states spark row

Former South Africa skipper hints at return to international cricket for T20 World Cup 2024

Bigg Boss' Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana split for religious reasons after 4 years together: 'Sacrificing our love for...'

Bowlers with hat-trick in IPL history

7 natural ways to lower cholesterol without medication

Best WWE pay-per-views of 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Bigg Boss' Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana split for religious reasons after 4 years together: 'Sacrificing our love for...'

Animal actress Saloni Batra admits Ranbir Kapoor's character is toxic: 'As a woman, I would be...' | Exclusive

India's most successful film family has 4 superstars, 5 studios, net worth Rs 6000 crore; not Kapoors, Akkinenis, Khans

HomeTelevision

Television

Bigg Boss' Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana split for religious reasons after 4 years together: 'Sacrificing our love for...'

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have split citing religious differences as the reason.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 11:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Himanshi Khuarana, model and actress, dropped a bombshell on Wednesday as she announced she and longtime boyfriend Asim Riaz had broken up. The couple had met while they wer both in Bigg Boss 13 four years ago and had been together since. Fans were surprised at the breakup and more so when Himanshi revealed the reason – religious differences.

On Wednesday evening, Himanshi took to Twitter to share a statemen about her relationship with Asim. Without naming him, she confirmed that they were not together and had ‘sacrificed’ their love for religious reasons.

“YES, We are not together anymore, All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end Now. The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives. With due respect to our respective religions we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs. We have nothing against each other. We request you to respect our privacy,” read the note. Asim has not responded to the announcement so far.

The announcement was met with both shock and bewilderment from fans of the couple. One wrote, “What a weird reason to break up.” Another said, “Did these religious differences not exist for 4 years? Why now!” Many others chided the two celebs for putting faith above love. But there a few who supported the decision too. “Religion is important for both of them, so good decision,” tweeted one.

Asim was the first-runner up on Bigg Boss 13, losing to late actor Sidharth Shukla. The Jammu-based lad later turned to acting. Himanshi had already performed in a number of music videos prior to her Bigg Boss stint and continues to do so since.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss' Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana split for religious reasons after 4 years together: 'Sacrificing our love for...'

Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at just Rs 33,749 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 35,250 off, check details

'It's something we take very seriously': US amid indictment of Indian in foiled plot to kill Pannun

Election Results 2023: BJP leads with 12 states, Congress shrinks to three, here's impact on 2024

DNA TV Show: How DMK MP's comments on BJP winning elections in north states spark row

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE