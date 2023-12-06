Bigg Boss' Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana split for religious reasons after 4 years together: 'Sacrificing our love for...'

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have split citing religious differences as the reason.

Himanshi Khuarana, model and actress, dropped a bombshell on Wednesday as she announced she and longtime boyfriend Asim Riaz had broken up. The couple had met while they wer both in Bigg Boss 13 four years ago and had been together since. Fans were surprised at the breakup and more so when Himanshi revealed the reason – religious differences.

On Wednesday evening, Himanshi took to Twitter to share a statemen about her relationship with Asim. Without naming him, she confirmed that they were not together and had ‘sacrificed’ their love for religious reasons.

“YES, We are not together anymore, All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end Now. The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives. With due respect to our respective religions we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs. We have nothing against each other. We request you to respect our privacy,” read the note. Asim has not responded to the announcement so far.

The announcement was met with both shock and bewilderment from fans of the couple. One wrote, “What a weird reason to break up.” Another said, “Did these religious differences not exist for 4 years? Why now!” Many others chided the two celebs for putting faith above love. But there a few who supported the decision too. “Religion is important for both of them, so good decision,” tweeted one.

Asim was the first-runner up on Bigg Boss 13, losing to late actor Sidharth Shukla. The Jammu-based lad later turned to acting. Himanshi had already performed in a number of music videos prior to her Bigg Boss stint and continues to do so since.