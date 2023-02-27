Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam alleges Priyanka Gandhi's personal secretary threatened her: 'Called me do kaudi ki...'

Credit: Archana Gautam/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam, on Monday, made serious allegations against Priyanka Gandhi’s close aide Sandeep Singh. She came live on Facebook and said that Sandeep called her a ‘two-penny woman’.

She also revealed that Sandeep threatened her and said that he will put her behind the bars during the Raipur session. The Bigg Boss fame said that Priyanka Gandhi's PA does not have the manners to talk to a woman. The whole Congress party is angry with Sandeep Singh.

She asked why such people are being kept who are eating the party with gnaws. Archana stated that he doesn’t let anyone reach Priyanka Gandhi, everything is kept secret from her. It took her almost a year to meet the politician.

Archana said that I have not joined the Congress party but I joined Priyanka didi. It is because of her that I have come to Congress. Archana alleges that Sandeep Singh, along with calling her a two-penny human being, threatened that if she speaks more, he will put her behind the bars. After which Archana challenged him and said if ‘you have the courage then put me in jail.’

For the unversed, Gautam was thrown out of the Bigg Boss 16 house in the seventh week due to her violent behaviour towards Shiv after the latter said something about Priyanka Gandi. She was heard saying that she won’t listen to anything against the politician, but she re-entered the game just after two days. The internet got divided over this whole episode as one half blamed her for going out of control, while the other half blamed him for provoking her.

Read|Jessica Chastain falls on stage after winning at SAG Awards 2023, video goes viral