IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I: Shreyanka, Mandhana shine as India beat England by 5 wickets for consolation win

SC to give verdict on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 today; here's all you need to know

IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I: Shreyanka, Mandhana shine as India beat England by 5 wickets for consolation win

Triptii Dimri to star opposite Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit after Animal’s success? Actress has this to say

HomeTelevision

Television

Bigg Boss 17: Other than Neil Bhatt, these 3 contestants get nominated this week

Other than Neil Bhatt, these 3 contestants nominated for this week in Bigg Boss 17.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 12:12 AM IST

Bigg Boss 17 has entered its 9th week and the drama and fight only increase every week. This week saw a new wild card, K-pop icon Aoora, enter Salman Khan's show, and one of the existing contestants, Sana Raees Khan made an exit from the show. Now, with the new week, new contestants have been nominated. 

Last week, Arun Mahashetty won the immunity which means he is saved from the nominations. Every week, Bigg Boss organizes a nomination task for the contestants, however, according to reports, this week, instead of a task, Bigg Boss called the contestants in the confession room and asked them for two names each. As per Bigg Boss Insider, The Khabri, Khanzaadi nominated Rinku & Aishwarya, Aoora nominated Rinku & Khanzadi, Neil nominated Khanzaadi & Vicky, Aishwarya nominated Vicky & Khanzaadi, Anurag nominated Abhishek & Rinku, Rinku nominated Khanzaadi & Ankita, Ankita nominated Abhishek & Mannara, Isha nominated Abhishek & Anurag, Samarth nominated Abhishek & Vicky, Mannara nominated Anurag & Abhishek, Vicky nominated Aishwarya & Abhishek, Arun nominated Vicky & Abhishek and Abhishek nominated Samarth & Vicky. 

According to this, 3 contestants, other than Neil Bhatt, who is already nominated by Bigg Boss for the whole season, have been nominated this week. Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, and Khanzaadi's names occurred the most during the nomination process. Now it will be interesting to see whose journey comes to the end of this week. 

Meanwhile, this Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan bashed Abhishek Kumar for his aggressive behaviour and praised Isha Malviya for handling him with maturity. Not only this, he also bashed all the contestants for misbehaving with Karan Johar and schooled Mannara Chopra for her childish behaviour in the house and her rude town with others. He also advised Munawar Faruqui to stop babysitting Mannara and focus on his game. 

 

