Television

Bigg Boss 17's new wild card lost 50 kg in 3 months to become K-pop idol, rose to fame with Salman Khan's song, he is...

All about Bigg Boss 16's newest wild card contestant who lost 50 kg in 3 months to become a K-pop idol.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 07:26 PM IST

Bigg Boss 17 is getting interesting day by day. After Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai, it is time for another wild card entry in Salman Khan's show. This time, it's not an Indian but a popular K-pop idol who is all set to make his mark in the reality game show. The K-pop Idol rose to fame with Salman Khan's song. 

He is famous for his Korean renditions of Bollywood songs. He is none other than Aoora. Aoora is a South Korean singer and composer. He was a member of the South Korean boy band Double-A. He debuted on September 4, 2009, with the song Love Back. He made his solo debut on March 28, 2014, with the digital single Body Part. However, he rose to fame with his rendition of Salman Khan's hit song Swag Se Swagat which garnered millions of views and then he never looked back. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On May 25, Aoora released a K-pop version of Mithun Chakraborty's popular track Jimmy Jimmy, complete with Korean lyrics. Later, Aoora took the stage at Sanskriti University in Mathura, much to the delight of fans. He left everyone pleasantly surprised by performing 'Woh Kisna Hai'.  The Korean singer once revealed that he lost 50 kgs in just 3 months to become a K-pop singer. 

In an interview with Midday, the singer said, "When I decided to start my musical journey and become a K-pop Idol, I was very heavy. So I decided to work on myself and get into shape. In 3 months I lost 50 kg. I used to work out at night, and in the morning, and then after 3 months, when my friends came and asked, who are you? That is when the first surge of confidence came." Now, the K-pop singer is all set to stir up the game in Bigg Boss 17 and he will be entering the reality show as a wild card. 

Meanwhile, as Aoora makes an entry in Bigg Boss 17, one of the nominated contestants among Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Khanzaadi, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal and Vicky Jain's journey will come to an end today. It will be interesting to see who Aoora will replace in the house. 

