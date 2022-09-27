Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan introduces Abdu Rozik as first CONFIRMED contestant

Bigg Boss 16's first confirmed contestant Abdu Rozik says 'Swaagat nahi karoge humara' after host Salman Khan introduces him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 10:06 PM IST

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

On Tuesday, Bigg Boss makers announced Abdu Rozik as the first confirmed contestant of season 6 of Salman Khan's controversial show. In the video shared by the official page of Colors TV, Abdu Rozik, who called himself Chota Bhaijaan, can be heard having a fun conversation with host Salman Khan at the promotional event of the show.

After Salman Khan introduced Abdu Rozik, he entered mouthing one of the Bollywood biggie's favourite dialogues from the movie Dabangg - "Swaagat nahi karoge humara"! With a broad smile on his face, Abdu Rozik then expressed his excitement and said, "I love going to the Bigg Boss house...excited, bahut excited!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He continued, "I love you, everyone, please support me as (I am) Chota Bhaijaan, please support me, please vote for me! Please don`t fight with me...I love you," soon after which Salman gave a disclaimer that Abdu is not a kid and that he is older than 18 years, and very much eligible to enter the Bigg Boss house.

Abdu Rozik is a Tajik singer who rose to fame because of his height - he is the world's smallest singer. He sings Tajik rap songs and will soon be seen in Salman Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan. Speaking about Bigg Boss 16, one exciting detail that has come to the fore is that Weekend Ka Vaar isn't actually going to come on the weekend! Well, Salman Khan, was at a special promotional event in Mumbai where he revealed the same.

While speaking to Bigg Boss, Salman revealed that this year the Weekend Ka Vaar will take place on Friday and Saturday every week instead of the usual Saturday and Sunday. Bigg Boss 16 is set to premiere on October 1, 2022, on Colors TV. (With inputs from ANI)

