Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan congratulates team RRR for Golden Globes win, fans say 'thank you bhaijaan'

Salman Khan had grooved to Naatu Naatu, along with Jr NTR and Ram Charan, when the two of them came to promote RRR in Bigg Boss 15.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 04:55 PM IST

RRR song Naatu Naatu-Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 16/Twitter

Directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the period-action extravaganza RRR created history for India as the energetic song Naatu Naatu from the film won the Best Original Song at the 80th Golden Globes on January 10. The film's music director MM Keeravani received the award on his and the lyricist Chandrabose's behalf.

On Friday, January 13, Salman Khan paid his special tribute to RRR's major achievement on his reality show Bigg Boss 16 when he entered the stage on Naatu Naatu song in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The superstar congratulated the entire RRR team for this massive victory.

The official Twitter handle of RRR shared the video and wrote, "Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan Garu #RRRMovie #BiggBoss16" and added two red hearts emojis and a hug emoji. Fans too flocked to the reply section and said 'thank you bhaijaan' for this special gesture by Salman. 

On January 11 too, Salman put out a picture of MM Keeravani with his Golden Globe trophy on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Congratulations team #RRR for a well-deserved win at the #GoldenGlobes2023 for #NaatuNaatu". The maverick filmmaker replied to Salman by writing, "Thank you Sir", along with a hug and a folded hands emoji.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt promoted RRR in late December 2021, when the film was scheduled to release on January 7 last year, on Bigg Boss 15 when the Sultan star grooved to Naatu Naatu along with the two Telugu superstars. RRR finally hit the theatres on March 25, 2022.

After the Golden Globes victory, the SS Rajamouli directorial is now eyeing to bring the Oscars to India where Naatu Naatu has been shortlisted for the same category Best Original Song. The final nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on January 24 with the awards ceremony set to take place on March 12.

READ | SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani perform Naatu Naatu hook step after RRR's Golden Globes win, netizens call them 'cute'

