5 times Bigg Boss host Salman Khan shared heartwarming moments with family of contestants

Salman khan has been sharing heartwarming moments with the family members of the contestants ever since he started hosting Bigg Boss 16 show.

  • Jan 11, 2023, 09:45 PM IST

Having hosted Bigg Boss for almost 12 years, Salman Khan is that host who shares a great bond not just with the contestants but also with their family members. There have been many contestants who came on the show and everyone shared a great bond with the Bollywood star.

Here are some moments when Salman khan was seen sharing some really heartwarming moments with the families of the contestants. 

Take a look

1. When Salman Khan made Shiv Thakare's mother comfortable

When Salman Khan made Shiv Thakare's mother comfortable
1/5

When Shiv Thakare's mother entered Bigg Boss 16 house, it was indeed an emotional moment for her. Salman khan hugged Shiv Thakare's mother on the stage to comfort her and make her feel good.

2. Salman Khan's fun banter with Shehnaaz Gill's brother

Salman Khan's fun banter with Shehnaaz Gill's brother
2/5

It was in Bigg Boss season 13 when Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Gill entered the house. Shehbaz made Salman khan laugh with his fun activities. 

3. Salman Khan with Hindustani Bhau's son

Salman Khan with Hindustani Bhau's son
3/5

While Hindustani Bhau was entering Bigg Boss 13 house, Salman Khan called his son onto the stage and had a fun conversation with him.

4. Salman Khan reunites Rashami Desai with her mother

Salman Khan reunites Rashami Desai with her mother
4/5

Rashami Desai was part of Bigg Boss 13, her equation with her mother outside the house had also been in talks. As Rashami and her mother were not talking for a few years, during the grand finale Salman Khan called her mother and acted as a mediator to resolve the talks between them. 

5. Salman Khan's fun banter with Sidharth Shukla's family

Salman Khan's fun banter with Sidharth Shukla's family
5/5

Late actor Sidharth Shukla, who was been part of Bigg Boss 13, grabbed everyone's attention. In one of the episodes, Salman was seen asking his sister and mother whether he does the work at home or not. It was indeed a fun talk when Salman khan was pulling his legs in front of his family.

