SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani perform Naatu Naatu hook step after RRR's Golden Globes win, netizens call them 'cute'

The period-action extravaganza RRR has created history for Indian cinema as the energetic song Naatu Naatu from RRR won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song defeating the tracks from Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga. The film's music director MM Keeravani received the award on his and the lyricist Chandrabose's behalf.

SS Rajamouli, his son SS Karthikeya, his wife Rama Rajamouli, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni, Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi, MM Keeravani and his wife MM Srivalli, and the producer Shobu Yarlagadda, who bankrolled the Baahubali franchise, attended the 80th Golden Globes as Team RRR.

Now, a video has emerged online in which Rajamouli and Keeravani can be seen performing the Naatu Naatu hook step as part of their celebrations after winning the Golden Globe. In the film, Ram Charan and Jr NTR showed their perfect and breathtaking dance moves, choreographed by Prem Rakshit.

The video has been shared on Reddit India and netizens can't stop appreciating the duo. "This is cute. Rajamouli did it neatly", wrote one user, while another comment read, "So cute and SSR rocking the dhoti". "This is so damn cute!! Congratulations team RRR", wrote another Reddit user.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Mahesh Babu, Anand Mahindra, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and multiple other celebrities wished the team RRR for this extraordinary achievement.



The Golden Globes victory has now given a major boost to the RRR Oscars campaign, where Naatu Naatu has been shortlisted for the same category Best Original Song. The final nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on January 24 with the awards ceremony set to take place on March 12.