Director SS Rajamouli celebrates RRR's Naatu Naatu Golden Globe win, says 'music knows no boundaries'

SS Rajamouli on Golden Globes 2023

The visionary director SS Rajamouli has reacted to the iconic win of his film RRR at the Golden Globes Awards. The Ram Charan-jr NTR starrer made India proud as the song Naatu Naatu bagged the Best Original Song at the 80th Golden Globes Awards. We all saw how Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR jumped with joy after hearing the winner's name. Now, the filmmaker has dropped his thoughts about the same.

On his Twitter, Rajamouli thanked music composer MM Keeravani for giving him this iconic song. Then he thanked the fans across the globe for dancing to the tunes of it and making Naatu Naatu a rage. Rajamouli also stated that this win certifies the fact that 'music knows no boundaries.' He tweeted, "SPEECHLESS. Music truly knows no boundaries. Congratulations & thank you PEDDANNA for giving me #NaatuNaatu. This one is special. I thank each & every fan across the globe for shaking their leg & making it popular ever since the release. #GoldenGlobes."

Here's the tweet

SPEECHLESS

Music truly knows no boundaries.



Congratulations & thank you PEDDANNA for giving me #NaatuNaatu. This one is special.:)



I thank each & every fan across the globe for shaking their leg & making it popular ever since the release#GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/cMnnzYEjrV — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 11, 2023

Earlier, Oscar winner, Ace music composer AR Rahman also congratulated composer MM Keeravani for the historic win. On his, Twitter Rahman tweeted, "Incredible ..Paradigm shift Congrats Keeravani Garu from all Indians and your fans! Congrats @ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team!"

Here's the tweet

Incredible ..Paradigm shiftCongrats Keeravani Garu from all Indians and your fans! Congrats @ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team! https://t.co/4IoNe1FSLP — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 11, 2023

Ayushmann Khurrana also congratulated the team, and wrote, "Wow wow wow! This is big!!! (with the Indian flag and clap emoji)."

Here's Ayushmann Khuranna's tweet

Wow wow wow! This is big! https://t.co/Z91Tlpd792 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 11, 2023

Even Shah Rukh Khan felt elated after knowing the news. He took his feelings to Twitter, and wrote, "Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards & making India so proud!" RRR was also nominated in Best Foreign Film but it lost to Argentina, 1985. RRR was released in India on March 25, 2022.