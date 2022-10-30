Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur, others gang up against Gautam Vig

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

In the recent Bigg Boss 16 episode, Gautam Vig chose captaincy over ration. After this, all the housemates got angry with the actor and called him selfish. Sajid Khan lost his cool and said ‘now he will see my anger.’

In the new promo clip shared by the official page of Colors TV, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Choudhary and others can be seen ganging up against captain Gautam Vig. Sajid can be heard saying that he will not eat anything as he wants Gautam to be eliminated from the show.

Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, "Gautam bhai... Ab sahi se ade Raho bs...Mazaa tbhi ayeg.” The second one said, “Agr is jagh pr Nimrit gori ya Stan shiv hota tab ye Sajid Itna nhi bhokta tab chupchap baittha rhta Aur ab faltu ka nuotanki krta raha h.” The third person wrote, “Don't know why but I'm not liking gameplay of Priyanka anymore it seems she is too jealous of shiv.” The third person commented, “Im surprised to see Tina.. she was only one who came to Gautam after that worst fight and she is now with Sajid sir??? Sajid and Shiv have strong reasons to do this but Why Tina is playing double game here??? Totally nonsense.”

Meanwhile, Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up Manya Singh, who recently got evicted from Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16 has made some serious allegations against her co-contestant Soundarya Sharma. She said that Soundarya tried to ruin her career by saying false things about her to an agency where they both worked.

Post her eviction when Manya came on the Krushna Abhishek-hosted show Bigg Buzz where the evicted contestants from Bigg Boss 16 play interesting games and give their opinions about the housemates without any biases, she shared details about her Bigg Boss 16 journey, talked about Soundarya Sharma, and called her relationship with Gautam Vig 'fake'.

Manya had never been on good terms with Soundarya and in one of the Weekend ka Vaar episodes, she questioned Soundarya's character and blamed her for getting work through the casting couch. "I met Soundarya for the first time in an audition and we didn't have a very warm meeting post the audition. I got to know that she spoke badly about me to my agency, that I was playing the victim card, and for which I had to see a rough phase in my career," said Manya.

Talking about Soundarya's relationship with Gautam Singh Vig, Manya added, "Soundarya and Gautam are trying way too hard to show love for each other in the show but I don't think audiences see genuine love between them. I'm very protective of Gautam, we share a special equation. While I was leaving the house I hugged him and whispered into his ears to take care. I am very much sure that Soundarya is not good for him," she wrapped up.

Before Manya Singh, Sreejita De was the first contestant to be evicted from Salman Khan's show, and during this week, no elimination took place as a Diwali gift to all the contestants including MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Vig, Soundarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, and others.