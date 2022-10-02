Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan becomes translator for Abdu Rozik, asks him 'tune kuch lafda toh nahi...'

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Bigg Boss contestant Abdu Rozik won netizens’ hearts with his cuteness and innocence on day 1 of Salman Khan’s show. The 19-year-old is from Tajikistan and is slow in Hindi, therefore, Bigg Boss asked Sajid Khan to become his translator.

In the promo video shared by the official page of Colors on Instagram, Sajid can be seen helping Abdu Rozik and making him understand the Hindi language. Sharing the video, the page wrote, “Sajid bann gaye hai Abdu ke translator. Kaise lagi aapko inki yaari? Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sn raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par.”

Watch video:

Social media users praised Abdu and said ‘he is the cutest'. One of them wrote, “Kitna cute hai yar Abdu.”The second one mentioned, “Abduuu is tooo cute yaaa.” The third one commented, “Abdu be like : khe galti to nhe krde yha a ke.” The fourth one commented, “I am loving him... Both of them...cutest yet I forgive Sazid's sin.”

Abdu Rozik, who famously calls himself Chota Bhaijaan in the Bigg Boss house, has come a long way. While many confused him to be a kid owing to his short height, he proudly stands tall with his medals of achievement and crazy fanbase across the world! He is the world`s smallest professional singer and boxer. He has come a long way.

For the uninitiated, it hasn’t been a cakewalk for the global social media sensation. He was diagnosed with Growth Hormone Deficiency and Rickets which meant at the age of 5 he stopped growing and his hormone development stopped.

According to Rozik, as a young teen, he was bullied and mocked for his size as a result of which he could only get 3 years of formal education. Teachers didn’t provide him with stationery and books as they thought it was a waste of time to teach him anything. He would be beaten up on the way home from his school by his classmates and most of the time he was under extreme stress thinking about what would become of his life as he was the sole bread earner of his family.

His family had minimal means of survival and couldn’t afford any medical treatment for his disorder. Unable to read or write, Abdu started to hum his own tunes and write his own lyrics to block out the negativity and started to home-school himself.