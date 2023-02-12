Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur, Sumbul Touqeer reunite to support Shiv Thakare, MC Stan

Bigg Boss 16 Mandali members

Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: The most famous group, aka mandali, led by ex-contestant Sajid Khan, reunite for the big night. To make the finale grander former contestants and mandali members Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan enter the house again to support the other two group members Shiv Thakare and MC Stan.

The entire mandali will reunite once again, and they will be seen performing on song Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar. The team of six members would be seen wearing a denim jacket that says 'Haq se mandali' on the backside. They even grooved on Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

Other than Mandali, Archana Gautam will become Hawa Hawai, and she will perform the iconic song from late-actor Sridevi's movie Mr India. Archana brings her personal touch to the performance, by ending it with her famous one-liner "Maar-maar ke mor bana dungi (Will trash you into peacock)." Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and her best friend Ankit Gupta will be seen together, charming their fans with their performance. Former Uddariyaan stars will be seen performing on the song Iss Deewane Ladko Ko.

Last night, Rohit Shetty turned Bigg Boss house into his playground and tested the Top 5 contestants' endurance with different tasks. The final bicycle stunt was held between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin. After the task, Rohit revealed that Shalin won the task by completing the stunt in mere 30 seconds. This left the other Top 4 contestants stunned. Before leaving, Shetty announced Shalin Bhanot as the contestant bagging Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Before leaving Bigg Boss' house, Rohit told Shalin that he will see him in KKK13, and Shalin humbly rejected the offer. He told Shetty that he performed the task to work with him in his films. Shalin further added that he has a phobia of laser beams and might not perform well in the game. But, Rohit denied his request and told him to prove himself in his show. Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale will be telecast on February 12, 7 PM onwards on Colors.