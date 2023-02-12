Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur, Sumbul Touqeer reunite to support Shiv Thakare, MC Stan

Mandali assembles at Bigg Boss house, and they celebrate their friendship by wearing special denim jackets that proudly says, "Haq se Mandali."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur, Sumbul Touqeer reunite to support Shiv Thakare, MC Stan
Bigg Boss 16 Mandali members

Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: The most famous group, aka mandali, led by ex-contestant Sajid Khan, reunite for the big night. To make the finale grander former contestants and mandali members Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan enter the house again to support the other two group members Shiv Thakare and MC Stan. 

The entire mandali will reunite once again, and they will be seen performing on song Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar. The team of six members would be seen wearing a denim jacket that says 'Haq se mandali' on the backside. They even grooved on Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein 

Here's the promo video

Other than Mandali, Archana Gautam will become Hawa Hawai, and she will perform the iconic song from late-actor Sridevi's movie Mr India. Archana brings her personal touch to the performance, by ending it with her famous one-liner "Maar-maar ke mor bana dungi (Will trash you into peacock)." Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and her best friend Ankit Gupta will be seen together, charming their fans with their performance. Former Uddariyaan stars will be seen performing on the song Iss Deewane Ladko Ko. 

Last night, Rohit Shetty turned Bigg Boss house into his playground and tested the Top 5 contestants' endurance with different tasks. The final bicycle stunt was held between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin. After the task, Rohit revealed that Shalin won the task by completing the stunt in mere 30 seconds. This left the other Top 4 contestants stunned. Before leaving, Shetty announced Shalin Bhanot as the contestant bagging Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. 

Before leaving Bigg Boss' house, Rohit told Shalin that he will see him in KKK13, and Shalin humbly rejected the offer. He told Shetty that he performed the task to work with him in his films. Shalin further added that he has a phobia of laser beams and might not perform well in the game. But, Rohit denied his request and told him to prove himself in his show. Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale will be telecast on February 12, 7 PM onwards on Colors. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's hot reels put internet on fire
Underarm bowling incident: What Trevor Chappell did in 1981 that shocked cricket world
Yearender 2022: Vijay Deverakonda, Manushi Chhillar, Naga Chaitanya, actors who made their Bollywood debut in 2022
From Audemars Piguet to Rolex Daytona: Check out Shah Rukh Khan's luxury watch collection worth crores
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan charged a bomb for actioner, check out Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's fees
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 603 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.