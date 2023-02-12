Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Bigg Boss 16: Not Shiv Thakare, but Shalin Bhanot bags Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Rohit Shetty took survival tests of the Top 5 contestants, and Shalin Bhanot aced all of them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 07:08 AM IST

Bigg Boss 16: Not Shiv Thakare, but Shalin Bhanot bags Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Shalin Bhanot

Previously, it was reported that Shiv Thakare bagged Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. But, after the Saturday night episode, it was revealed that Shalin Bhanot won a straight entry into the upcoming show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.  

In the Saturday episode, Rohit Shetty turned Bigg Boss house into his playground and tested the Top 5 contestants' endurance with different tasks. The final bicycle stunt took place between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin. Rohit explained the stunt. The contender rides a bicycle and collects five BB cards from a distance. After the contestant gathers all cards, he or she will have to arrive at the start position, wear a helmet, and head for the final stop. 

The contender must reach the finish line by going through the glass door. After the task, Rohit revealed that Shalin had beaten Priyanka by completing the stunt in mere 30 seconds. This left the other Top 4 contestants stunned. Before leaving, Shetty announced Shalin Bhanot as the contestant bagging Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Shiv Thakare looked disheartened after losing the chance. Before leaving Bigg Boss' house, Rohit told Shalin that he will see him in KKK13, and Shalin humbly rejected the offer. He told Shetty that he performed the task to work with him in his films. Shalin further added that he has a phobia of laser beams and might not perform well in the game. But, Rohit denied his request and told him to prove himself in his show. 

On Friday, The Khabri broke the news of Shiv Thakare bagging KKK13, on his Twitter, and it was reported by media portals. One of the Top 5 finalists will win Bigg Boss 16.  Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale will be telecast on Sunday, February 12, from 7 PM onwards on Colors.  

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Valentine's Day: 5 most romantic cities in India to celebrate love
Tata Motors reveals much-awaited Tata Sierra EV concept at Auto Expo 2023, draws inspiration from original SUV
XXX star Aabha Paul stuns in sexy outfits, drops hot photos and videos
Meet Union Minister Smriti Irani’s newly married daughter Shanelle Irani
XXX fame Aabha Paul mesmerises fans with her hot photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 603 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.