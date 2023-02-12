Bigg Boss 16: Not Shiv Thakare, but Shalin Bhanot bags Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Shalin Bhanot

Previously, it was reported that Shiv Thakare bagged Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. But, after the Saturday night episode, it was revealed that Shalin Bhanot won a straight entry into the upcoming show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

In the Saturday episode, Rohit Shetty turned Bigg Boss house into his playground and tested the Top 5 contestants' endurance with different tasks. The final bicycle stunt took place between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin. Rohit explained the stunt. The contender rides a bicycle and collects five BB cards from a distance. After the contestant gathers all cards, he or she will have to arrive at the start position, wear a helmet, and head for the final stop.

The contender must reach the finish line by going through the glass door. After the task, Rohit revealed that Shalin had beaten Priyanka by completing the stunt in mere 30 seconds. This left the other Top 4 contestants stunned. Before leaving, Shetty announced Shalin Bhanot as the contestant bagging Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Shiv Thakare looked disheartened after losing the chance. Before leaving Bigg Boss' house, Rohit told Shalin that he will see him in KKK13, and Shalin humbly rejected the offer. He told Shetty that he performed the task to work with him in his films. Shalin further added that he has a phobia of laser beams and might not perform well in the game. But, Rohit denied his request and told him to prove himself in his show.

On Friday, The Khabri broke the news of Shiv Thakare bagging KKK13, on his Twitter, and it was reported by media portals. One of the Top 5 finalists will win Bigg Boss 16. Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale will be telecast on Sunday, February 12, from 7 PM onwards on Colors.