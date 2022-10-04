Bigg Boss 16 day 2 updates: Tina Datta-Manya Singh, Gautam Vig-Priyanka Chahar Choudhary fight over house duties

Tina Datta-Manya Singh-Gautam Vig-Priyanka Chahar Choudhary/Instagram

Hosted by Salman Khan, the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 premiered on Saturday, October 1, and within just two days of contestants being locked up inside the Bigg Boss house, we have seen enough drama and fights confirming that this season too will be an entertaining roller-coaster ride, similar to previous seasons.

The second day inside the Bigg Boss house saw a heated exchange between two pairs of contestants over household chores. Tina Datta, a popular television actress known for portraying the roles of Ichcha and Meethi in Uttaran, fought with Manya Singh, who was the runner-up in Femina Miss India 2020 losing out to Manasa Varanasi in the final. And the second heated exchange took place between Gautam Singh Vig of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fame and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who played Tejo Sandhu Virk and Tanya Gill in Udaariyaan.

Tina refused to clean the sink area and gets into a heated war of words with Manya over kitchen duties. The former even complained about other contestants lacking basic manners, to which the beauty queen said that even Tina doesn't work properly. Manya got offended when Tina called her 'pagal' and started yelling and crying.

Later, when Priyanka supported Manya and told the captain Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia that Manya has been doing her duties properly, a fight broke out between her and Gautam Singh Vig, who blamed the Choti Sarrdaarni actress for starting the topic again just to create rifts. He called Priyanka 'Jagat Maata' to which the latter said that if she wants, she will become everyone's 'maata'.



The episode also saw the season's first nominations taking place with six contestants namely Sajid Khan, Gautam Singh Vig, MC Stan, Gori Nagori, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam getting nominated for elimination. Bigg Boss 16 is telecast on Colors TV on Monday to Friday at 10 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9:30 pm.