Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta says she's going to be 'real, unfiltered'; talks about friendship, love and trust | Exclusive

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina Datta/Twitter

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16 will see a new set of celebrity contestants who will stay in the extravagant house styled as a vintage circus. Designed by filmmaker Omung Kumar of Mary Kom fame and his wife Vanitha, the house has been designed as a circus and has 'welcome to the circus' written at the entrance.

From clowns to a carousel, the house has all the components of a circus with detailed and intricate designs of the theme being seen in every nook and corner.

The contestants for the new season include filmmaker Sajid Khan, popular TV actor Shalin Bhanot, Uttaran star Tina Datta, her co-star from the same show Sreejita De, Tajikistani singer-musician Abdu Rozik, actors Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Gautam Vig, Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, and Archana Gautam. The other contestants include stage performer Gor Nagori, Shiv Thakre, the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 2, Manya Singh, the runner-up of Miss India 2020, Bhojpuri actor Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer, known for her show Imlie, and rapper MC Stan.

Bigg Boss 16 premiered on Colors channel on Saturday night (October 1).

Before the season began, we got the opportunity to interact with contestant Tina Datta. A popular name in Indian households, Tina is still remembered by many as Ichcha from Colors TV's much popular show Uttaran. So, before Tina stepped inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, we posed some questions to her asking about her strategy, strengths and weaknesses and whether or not she'll be open to friendship and/or love in the house. Below are some excerpts:

Q. The news that you are one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 16 has raised a lot of expectations. Do you think this will be your perfect comeback on TV after having participated in Box Cricket League 4 in 2019?

Ans: If the expectations are high, the responsibility is higher on me to deliver. After Dayaan, I was busy with Naxalbari and then international projects but yes it's been some time and I'm excited.

Q. What made you say yes to Bigg Boss 16?

Ans: Bigg Boss is the most challenging reality show on Indian Television. Honestly, I always thought I can't but then there comes a time in life when one must take risks, one must take on challenges and I think this year is that year when everything fell into place. I am a survivor, someone who has been independent since a very young age and hence I know that this challenge too is something I can overcome with flying colours.

Q. What do you think will be your biggest strength and weakness inside the Bigg Boss 16 house?

Ans: My greatest strength is my independent attitude. I have lived alone for so many years and learned to survive. It's that survivor belief that has kept me going and will keep me going. As for weaknesses, well I'm human and I'm not perfect. This is a show where your imperfections are blown up all the more but I'm sure my audience will love me despite my imperfections because I am going to be real and unfiltered.

Q. What will be your strategy? How open will you be to friendship, love and trusting other contestants?

Ans: Can you ever strategize for this show? Like I said before, I am planning to just be the real me and be a part of a show that will challenge me in a way no other work has in the past. Along the way, I will find friendships and I am open to that but with it, I know that I have survived alone for so long and so I need to be careful with trust, as this game can get tricky.

Q. Bigg Boss is a reality show in which contestants under various circumstances are expected to reveal a lot about their personal lives sometimes...Are you ready to shed all inhibitions and talk about your personal life on national TV?

Ans: I think as an actor, there's hardly anything that the audience does not know about you. Our lives are open books, and I have never really hidden things to begin with.

Q. Also, abuses, controversies, and fights are a part and parcel of this reality show. How do you plan on tackling these?

Ans: Is it ever easy to face such negativity? It never is. But then that's the format, that's the challenge. And I too will learn to survive and will emerge as a stronger person mentally.

Q. Any ex-contestants you look up to as your reference for participating in Bigg Boss?

Ans: There have been so many that it would be unfair to name one or two above the rest. The dynamics are different every year and so I think anyone who has done the show, hats off to them, it's not easy.

Q. Ex-contestants you feel have brought disgrace to the show?

Ans: None because this show is very very challenging.

Q. Did you watch Bigg Boss 15? What did you think of Tejasswi Prakash's performance and did you think she deserved to win?

Ans: I have seen parts of most seasons. Let the audience decide their winner. I have faith in them and am no one to question their choice.

Q. The show's host, Salman Khan, is known for his epic hosting style. Are you ready for some pyaar and phatkar from the superstar?

Ans: I am super excited to meet him. He's one of the biggest reasons most of us give a nod to the show. I love him for the host he is and have always been a fan of how he's mentored the contestants.

Q. Lastly, how important is winning Bigg Boss 16 for you?

Ans: Of course, it's very very important. I don't believe in entering a competition, I won't be winning and I am always in it for the win.