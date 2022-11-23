Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta upsets Priyanka Choudhary after he taunts her in front of Archana Gautam

File Photo

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who worked together in Udaariyaan, often make headlines with their cute chemistry.

However, in the new promo share by the official page of Colors TV, Priyanka and Ankit can be seen getting into an argument after the latter poked fun at Priyanka when she got him a cup of coffee. Ankit's behaviour made Priyanka upset because Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma were around. Visibly hurt, Priyanka reminded Ankit that she had always stood by him. Ankit, however, insisted that he never asked her to get him a cup of coffee. This led to a spat between the two.

Bigg Boss, meanwhile, has announced a new task in which all the housemates have to go get rations from a make-believe market set up in the living area, travelling on a makeshift truck. House Captain Shiv Thakare is the one who takes care of the task and keeps a watch on the other housemates. He gives the signal for them to come to the market and grab all the grocery items they can until he blows a horn for them to stop. The ration left after all the housemates pick up their groceries is offered to Shiv.

In the middle of this task, a fight took place between Archana and Soundarya, but it dissipated fast as both realised their mistakes and continued being good friends.

Meanwhile, Tina Datta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who share a friendly bond on the show, got into a heated argument as Tina asked her repeatedly to support her in the captaincy task. It all started when Tina, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit, and Sajid Khan were sitting together in the garden area. Tina said that this time she wants to become captain and that she needs everyone`s support in this. Nimrit said that they will all support her. Tina asks for a commitment. Nimrit said she cannot always justify her answer, and added that she will certainly support. After this, an argument takes place between them. Nimrit leaves the room saying that this is irritating.

Tina and Nimrit share a good bond in the house and after this first argument, it has to be seen how their relationship takes a turn in the coming days. (with inputs from IANS)