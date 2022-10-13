Bigg Boss 16: Shaleen Bhanot breaks silence after Tina Datta asks him about his 'abusive' marriage with Daljeet Kaur

File Photo

On Day 11 inside Bigg Boss 16 house, Shaleen Bhanot said that she likes Tina Datta. While speaking to Tina Datta and telling her about his feelings, the actor talked a little about his personal life.

Shalin came to Tina and said, “Thank you for making my bed. Just wanted to tell you that I notice. I am genuinely telling you.” Tina replied, “how do I trust you.” Shalin said, “that will happen outside the Bigg Boss house. I am just telling you, though this is not the place where you can give your 100%. I promise you one thing, I will not hurt you.”

Tina answered, “this is what I am scared of.” Shalin told her, “being a boy is a problem.” Tina asked, “why.” Shalin stated, “if something wrong happens, it’s always the boy’s fault.” Tina said, “I Know what you mean, problem is that I know her( Daljeet Kaur, Shalin’s ex-wife). We are not friends, but yes we know each other.”

Hearing this, Shalin said, “that doesn’t bother me. You don’t know the equation. It’s like best friends.” Then Tina directly asked Shalin, “was it an abusive relationship?” Shalin answered, “no-no.” Tina said, “that’s what I heard.”

Shalin then stated, “let’s not talk about things.. because I really don’t want to. But it will be funny when I will tell you. You will be like ‘what, really? Really?’ and you will ask me ‘why don’t I speak about this? Because I don’t talk about it.”

For the unversed, Shalin and Daljeet decided to part ways in 2015. The actress said that she was in an abusive relationship with the Bigg Boss 16 contestant. While speaking to The Times of India, Daljeet said, “He pushed me in my father’s presence. My thigh was bruised for almost a month. But I forgave him, thinking it takes time for a marriage to work. On another occasion, he twisted my arm in front of his parents. But I finally decided enough was enough when he came charging towards me while I had Shaarav in my arms. It could have turned fatal for my 40-day-old premature child. That day, I left for my parent's home in Bangalore.”