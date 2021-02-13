'Bigg Boss 14, Weekend Ka Vaar': Salman Khan confirms his cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathan'

Superstar Salman Khan, who is currently hosting the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 14' revealed in the latest episode that this shall be the season's last 'Weekend Ka Vaar'. While acknowledging the fact that he is having missed emotions, he also said that there will be a season 15 of the show in the next few months.

In his opening lines on the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, Salman Khan also made a big revelation and confirmed his cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starter 'Pathan'. Earlier, there were reports that the superstar will be making an appearance in the film which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Salman is heard saying "But, life goes on, show goes on. Yeh show khatam hoga toh phit hum Pathan pe chalenge, Tiger 3 pe chalenge aur phir Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali pe chalenge."

He then goes on to say that by the times all of this happens, Bigg Boss will return with season 15.

Earlier, a report in Bollywood Hungama had mentioned that Salman Khan will be seen reprising his character of Tiger in Pathan.

"Salman Khan has a prolonged action scene in Pathan which will be shot in UAE. It features not just him, but also Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. Apart from this, a special entry scene is being designed for his appearance as Tiger. It's going to be a massive stint with all the superstars in the United Arab Emirates,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

A source further revealed, "The superstar is expected to shoot for around 12 days. After wrapping up his part, he'll proceed to shoot for Tiger 3."

'Tiger 3' starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles kicks off in March 2021 with Maneesh Sharma helming the project.

Meanwhile, several media reports suggest, that Hrithik Roshan too will be seen in a cameo in 'Pathan'. He will be seen reprising his role of Kabir from War.