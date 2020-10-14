'Bigg Boss 14': Sara Gurpal's eye injury photos surface online, was hurt by Nikki Tamboli during immunity task

There's no denying that 'Bigg Boss 14' has audiences glued to the small screen with its interesting theme of allowing seniors Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan to be a part of the house and actively participate in the discussions and tasks, taking vital decisions when necessary. On the other hand, while the seniors have control in the house, the freshers including Rahul Vaidya and earlier Sara Gurpal, have been making an all-out effort to stand out in the immunity tasks, impress viewers and at the same time save themselves from being evicted.

However, Punjabi star Sara Gurpal's eviction on Monday came as a surprise for many when 'Toofani Seniors' unanimously decided to let her go and give Rahul Vaidya and Nishant Singh Malkhani another chance.

And while Sara's fans were displeased with the unjustified decision, a photo of the Punjabi singer suggests that there was a medical reason why Sara was outed from the show.

A recent photo of Sara Gurpal that has surfaced online shows an injury to the Punjabi star's eyes. In the photo, one can clearly see her eyes are filled with water and are blood-red.

Sara was injured after her fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli hurt her with her acrylic nails during an immunity task.

The bulldozer task which Sara undertook demanded her to stay on it until she decides to give up her position. Meanwhile, other contestants had to try ways and means by which they could remove the person sitting on the bulldozer from his/her position.

While Sara was sitting on a bulldozer, Nikki tried to unseat her and take her place. In the process, Nikki rubbed Sara's face and ended up hurting her eyes. In that episode, contestants were seen talking about it. But not much was shown in the episode per se.

While her being hurt could be one of the reasons she was evicted this week, it is also being said that Sara's eviction could have been due to the Punjabi singer hiding her marital status. However, nothing has been confirmed until now.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Sara is getting treated and is planning to return to her hometown.