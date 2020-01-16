'Bigg Boss 13': Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi has special message from Himanshi Khurrana for Asim Riaz

The Bigg Boss 13 contestants are on cloud 9 as this week after a long gap they will be seeing their loved ones and family members. This week during the captaincy task, Bigg Boss announces that the contestants have to choose between the captaincy and meeting their family.

Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh, and Shehnaaz Gill all choose their families and are happy souls after meeting their loved ones. Shefali Jariwala, among them, is the last one left and curiously waits as she has an instinct that her husband Parag Tyagi would come to meet her. And with every passing second, she can feel her heart beating and finally the doorbell rings and Parag calls out Shefali's name. Shefali runs and opens the gate and hugs him tightly.

Excited to see Shefali after a long time, the couple have a good time together, however, Parag also has a message for Shefali's friend-turned-foe Asim Riaz. Firstly, he warns him to maintain niceties with Shefali and also says that he didn’t like the fact that he raised his voice at her.

In addition to this, he informs Asim that Himanshi Khurrana has sent a message to him. He tells him that she has parted ways with her boyfriend and is not getting married and that she is waiting for him outside. Asim confirms the news when his brother comes to meet him. He also asks his brother if he is in touch with her to which he agrees, and that whatever Parag said is true she is waiting for him and that's why he needs to win the show.