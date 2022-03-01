'Bhai tu Naukri dhoond': Netizens troll 'Shark Tank India' judge Ashneer Grover after he resigns

On Tuesday, ‘Shark Tank India’ judge Ashneer Grover shocked everyone when he decided to resign from BharatPe and its board. A few days ago, his wife Madhuri Jain was terminated rom the company.

As soon as the news of Ashneer Grover’s resignation circulated, people started trolling him on social media. All his famous lines from ‘Shark Tank India’ are now trending on Twitter, people are using the reviews that he gave to participants to troll the businessman. The last episode of ‘Shark Tank India’ was aired in January.

Some of his famous dialogues were, “Yeh sab dogalapan hai,” “apni zindagi barbaad kar rahe ho,” and “Tujhse na ho payega.”

One of the social media users wrote, ‘Bhai tu Naukri dhoond, Tujhse nah ho payga.’ Another wrote, “Ye toh sach hai ki bhagwaan hai.”

For the unversed, On Monday, Grover lost an arbitration that he had filed with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC), claiming the company's investigation against him was illegal.

In a letter of resignation to the board, Ashneer wrote, "I write this with a heavy heart as today I am being forced to bid adieu to a company of which I am a founder. I say with my head held high that today this company stands as a leader in the fintech world. Since the beginning of 2022, unfortunately, I’ve been embroiled in baseless and targeted attacks on me and my family by a few individuals who are ready not only to harm me and my reputation but also harm the reputation of the company, which ostensibly they are trying to protect."