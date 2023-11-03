BB17: Salman Khan slams Isha Malviya over her relationship with Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar; says 'apni poori life...'

Salman Khan looks visibly irked with the love triangle of Abhishek Kumar-Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel, and the actor calls the trio 'fools'.

The third Weekend Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 17 will be an explosive segment, as the host Salman Khan confronts Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and Abhishek Kumar. Isha Malviya's love triangle with former boyfriend Abhishek and current beau Samarth has attracted eyeballs, but it has also earned criticism.

Isha's confused status about her relationship irks Salman Khan, and the host slams the actress for taking love and equations casually. In the promo, Salman says, "Isha, yeh bahut chhoti industry hai. Is mein aapko jhooth bolne ki zaroorat thi hi nahi." The actor-host further says that his current beau would never trust her, "Samarth aap par aage ja kar kabhi bhi bharosha karega payenge? You're having fun. You like the importance. Yeh fun, future mein ja kar aapke liye bahut bhaari padega. Iss show mein aa kar aapne apni poori life ko expose kar diya hai." Salman tells Samarth that he should not have agreed to participate in the show, Samarth main aap hota, toh main toh pehle aata hi nahi." Then Salman labels Abhishek-Isha-Samarth 'fools'. "You guys are looking like fools," Salman exclaims.

Here's the promo

For the unversed, Abhishek and Isha entered the Bigg Boss house with the baggage of their relationship. At the grand premiere episode, Isha went on to accuse Abhsiehk of physical violence. However, the former duo grew close inside the BB house.

Last week, Bigg Boss dropped a major surprise, by bringing Samarth as the wild card contestant of the season. At first, Isha refused to accept their relationship and a major drama broke out between the duo. Later, Isha admitted to her relationship with Samarth.

About the elimination

In the third week, the contestants nominated for eviction are Aishwarya Sharma, Manasvi Mamgai, Arun Mahshetty, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel and Sana Raees Khan. It will be interesting to see who is going to get eliminated from the show this week.