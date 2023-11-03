Headlines

BB17: Salman Khan slams Isha Malviya over her relationship with Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar; says 'apni poori life...'

'Tried to present misleading narrative': BJP's Nishikant Dubey targets TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Delhi NCR chokes as Anand Vihar records 999 AQI; ‘hazardous’ haze engulfs Noida, Haryana, Punjab

'It's going to be...': Rohit Sharma hopes to win next World Cup 2023 match against South Africa

DNA TV Show: Analysis of the four fronts of Israel-Hamas war

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BB17: Salman Khan slams Isha Malviya over her relationship with Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar; says 'apni poori life...'

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

'Tried to present misleading narrative': BJP's Nishikant Dubey targets TMC MP Mahua Moitra

7 Magnesium rich foods you must have

Home remedies for piles

Lowest total in ODI World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

Virat Kohli's Birthday: Know How Eden Gardens Is Planning To Celebrate 'King's Day' | IND vs SA | WC

Shocking revelations! Ankita opens up about ex- bf Sushant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

BB17: Salman Khan slams Isha Malviya over her relationship with Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar; says 'apni poori life...'

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan opens up on why he lost Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, says ‘hum dono ek dusre ke liye…’

HomeTelevision

Television

BB17: Salman Khan slams Isha Malviya over her relationship with Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar; says 'apni poori life...'

Salman Khan looks visibly irked with the love triangle of Abhishek Kumar-Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel, and the actor calls the trio 'fools'.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 12:44 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The third Weekend Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 17 will be an explosive segment, as the host Salman Khan confronts Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and Abhishek Kumar. Isha Malviya's love triangle with former boyfriend Abhishek and current beau Samarth has attracted eyeballs, but it has also earned criticism. 

Isha's confused status about her relationship irks Salman Khan, and the host slams the actress for taking love and equations casually. In the promo, Salman says, "Isha, yeh bahut chhoti industry hai. Is mein aapko jhooth bolne ki zaroorat thi hi nahi." The actor-host further says that his current beau would never trust her, "Samarth aap par aage ja kar kabhi bhi bharosha karega payenge? You're having fun. You like the importance. Yeh fun, future mein ja kar aapke liye bahut bhaari padega. Iss show mein aa kar aapne apni poori life ko expose kar diya hai." Salman tells Samarth that he should not have agreed to participate in the show, Samarth main aap hota, toh main toh pehle aata hi nahi." Then Salman labels Abhishek-Isha-Samarth 'fools'. "You guys are looking like fools," Salman exclaims. 

Here's the promo

For the unversed, Abhishek and Isha entered the Bigg Boss house with the baggage of their relationship. At the grand premiere episode, Isha went on to accuse Abhsiehk of physical violence. However, the former duo grew close inside the BB house. 

Last week, Bigg Boss dropped a major surprise, by bringing Samarth as the wild card contestant of the season. At first, Isha refused to accept their relationship and a major drama broke out between the duo. Later, Isha admitted to her relationship with Samarth. 

About the elimination

In the third week, the contestants nominated for eviction are Aishwarya Sharma, Manasvi Mamgai, Arun Mahshetty, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel and Sana Raees Khan. It will be interesting to see who is going to get eliminated from the show this week.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

SA vs NZ: South Africa defeat New Zealand by 190 runs in World Cup 2023 match

'It was disappointing': Former India star opens up on ODI World Cup 2015 snub

This actress has given 7 disaster films, started career with 2 super flops, now richest actress in India, her fee is...

INDIA bloc to decide PM face after Lok Sabha 2024 polls: Mallikarjun Kharge

AFG vs NED, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Afghanistan vs Netherlands Match 34

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE