'Bard of Blood': Shah Rukh Khan's interrogation of Emraan Hashmi takes funny turn with latter calling superstar 'dummy'

From the past few days, Shah Rukh Khan has been building up curiosity among people by sharing short videos. In those videos, he is getting several anonymous calls wherein someone is asking him to turn into an interrogator and question someone. Scared and curious himself, SRK finally agrees and in the last video shared he is seen inside an interrogation room sitting across a masked man. The moment the first video came out, many guessed it right that Shah Rukh will be interrogating Emraan Hashmi for his digital debut Bard of Blood series.

Today, finally the interview is out and Emraan is seen sitting fearlessly while Shah Rukh looks worried but keeps his calm. When the superstar questions Emraan, who claims to be Adonis, the latter keeps his mouth shut and doesn't speak a word. The video is intense as well as hilarious at the same time as there are several references to Shah Rukh's popular films. Towards the end, Emraan releases his handcuffs and it's found tied to SRK's hands.

The video ends with Emraan introducing himself as the 'Bard of Blood'. Check out the video below:

Red Chillies Entertainment shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "Legendary actor vs. legendary spy. Who will win this battle of wits @iamsrk @therealemraan @netflix_in #BardOfBlood"

Apart from Emraan, Bard of Blood also stars Kirti Kulhari, Vineet Kumar Singh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Amyra Dastur and Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles. The show is based on the book The Bard of Blood written by Bilal Siddiqi and it's directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. It will be streamed on September 27, 2019.