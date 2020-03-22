'Asim Riaz is extremely busy and travelling', reveals Rashami Desai

Asim Riaz's music video 'Kalla Sohna Hai' which also featured Himanshi Khurrana in the lead role, released recently. He appears to be extremely busy ever since and despite the ongoing coronavirus scare, the 'Bigg Boss 13' runner-up is travelling, confirmed his friend Rashami Desai.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Rashami Desai said, "He is extremely busy and travelling. We were supposed to meet during the first week of April but now because of Coronavirus and the current dire situation..we cannot meet." She also compared Asim and Himanshi Khurrana's 'cute' chemistry in their video to their chemistry inside the 'Bigg Boss 13' house.

The 'Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel' ('Naagin 4') actress was also linked to Asim's brother Umar Riaz recently. While she said they are 'just friends', she called him a 'fantastic boy' and revealed that he was also supposed to give his exams in Dubai but is stuck due to the current coronavirus situation.

Rashami was further asked if she would ever work with Sidharth Shuka again, now that it appears things are cordial between the two. She did not decline it and rather said she won't answer anything till things are concrete.