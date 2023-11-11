'Agle janam mohe...’: Ashneer Grover reacts after Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan talk about Orry on KWK 8

Who is Orry is now one of the most of the most trending questions, now, Ashneer Grover has reacted to it.

Ashneer Grover, on Friday, took to Twitter and re-shared the video of Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan talking about Orry on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan. Sharing the video, he wrote, “People be like to bhagwan: ‘Agle janam mohe ‘Orry’ (aur hi) hi kijiyo’.”

Watch video:

People be like to bhagwan:



‘Agle janam mohe ‘Orry’ (aur hi) hi kijiyo’ https://t.co/09JqeYWK4b — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) November 10, 2023

Meanwhile, who is Orry is now one of the most of the most trending questions. Everyone wants to know ‘what does Orry do for a living?’ In the world of social media, Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, has gained immense popularity among netizens. Orry has earned the title of being omnipresent, as he is seen at almost every big party, hanging out with star kids and being their BFF.

In the clip, host Karan Johar quips about Sara's BFF Orry's mysterious work profile. "Who is Orry, the world wants to know?" Saran replied, "He is a man of many things. He is a really funny person.”

After hearing Sara Ali Khan, Anaya Panday added, "I think he is going by -Loved but misunderstood. He is good with captions, so I keep asking him for captions. Not sure what he does. He works on himself."

Social media users reacted to Ashneer’s Grover post, one of them wrote, “Woh mama earth k ipo ka kya hua sir woh bhi bata do.” The second one said, “He works on himself… wow. That’s a such a big achievement.” The third one said, “Orray Bola Mat Bolo.” The fourth one said, “Karan is cashing on them he exactly knew what he was doing.” The fifth one said, “Kya fyada jab employees ko tum unicorn start-up vale log festivals ki holidays bhi de sako dewali 5 din ka festival hota usme se dewali vale din ki bhi ki chutti nhi dete ho bekar ho tum log tum toh saare festival apni familys or reletives ke shath bana lete magar apne employee.”