Anupamaa actor Amit Pachori opens up about his character Mohit who 'will fall in love with Kavya'

Television star Amit Pachori, who is known for his characters including Tatya Tope in Jhansi Ki Rani, Supercop Ranveer in Supercops vs Supervillains, is now seen playing Mohit in Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna starrer show Anupama.

Recently, the actor talked about his role in Anupamaa and said, “In Anupamaa, I play the role of a very successful professional photographer in the fashion industry named Mohit. This character helps Kavya achieve her dream of becoming a successful model.”

He further added, “Not revealing much, this character of Mohit will fall in love with Kavya after getting to know her in person and working as her mentor. Rest, let all the upcoming twists of the show and character get unveiled with time.”

While talking about his character, Amit stated, “The character Mohit is a very flamboyant successful fashion photographer who has every attention to detail and is very serious about his work. Although flamboyant but this character is also very practical and can pre-empt difficulties that Kavya will face from her orthodox mother in law & husband in her goal of becoming a successful model. The great photographers have their own characteristic styles and in this case Mohit has his own style statement which is more to do with smart casuals but not over-the-top colours.”

Amit further revealed why he chose the show, he mentioned, “Anupamaa is the most successful show on television running on No.1 spot for last 2 years. Somewhere it has been able to connect with the audience on an emotional level. This character of Mohit brings a new flavour to the serial. Also, Producer Rajan & Deepa Sahi are one of the best producers to work with. They treat the unit as a family. As an actor when you have been offered to play a pivotal role in the most successful show being produced by one of the best production houses, saying YES is easy.”

Earlier, Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly, who is known for her impressive acting and her monologues, never fails to give a polite yet savage reply through her dialogues. However, her fans have been complaining about her long monologues and repetitive dialogues.

In her interview with Pinkvilla, Rupali Ganguly talked about her repetitive dialogues and said, "Fans ki baatein sar aankhon par. My makers know very well what they are trying to convey through Anupamaa. Whatever his (producer Rajan Shahi’s) vision, I will try and do it with my utmost conviction and portray whatever he has visualised for Anupamaa to do. I will do it with my utmost capability and abilities."

