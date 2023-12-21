Headlines

Ankita Lokhande says ‘let’s take divorce’ to Vicky Jain in Bigg Boss 17; here’s what happened

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain get into an ugly spat and the actress says 'let's get a divorce'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 05:15 PM IST

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are participating in Bigg Boss 17. The couple is often seen fighting with each other in the house and recently, their argument led to the actress asking for divorce, refusing to go back home with her husband.

In the latest episode, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande were seen talking to Ayesha Khan, the new wild card contestant, about how she and Munawar first met. The topic swiftly shifted to talking about married life wherein Vicky Jain jokingly talked about the sufferings of married men which angered Ankita Lokhande. 

Vicky Jain said, "I can never really say how I feel. This is what married people, especially men go through. They can’t really tell what they go through and what they suffer." To this, Ankita Lokhande said, "If you suffer so much then why are you with me? Let’s get a divorce, I don’t want to go back home with you." 

Later, she was seen talking to Ayesha Khan and said that she felt dominated by Vicky Jain. She said, "I know Vicky loves me but he isn’t offering me what I want. I feel controlled and dominated by him at times. I’ve noticed how he stops me every time I get into a fight with a male contestant." 

The episode saw many ugly spats as Bigg Boss held the nomination task. The housemates could be seen divided into two groups, group number 1 (Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Vicky Jain, and Samarth Jurel) and second (Mannara Chopra, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Arun Mahshetty, Rinku Dhawan, Abhishek Kumar, and Aoora) while Munawar, Anurag, and Ayesha don’t seem to be a part of any of the groups. 

Recently, social media influencer and actress Ayesha Khan entered Salman Khan’s show as a wild card contestant and created a stir in Munawar Faruqui’s game as she claimed he double-timed her. Well, since then, Munawar can be seen playing in the back foot and crying in the house, urging Bigg Boss to open the door so he can walk out. 

Meanwhile, talking about nominations, Neil Bhatt was nominated for the whole season, other than him, Anurag Dobhal was directly nominated by the captain of the house, Munawar Faruqui and according to the housemates’ votes, Aishwarya Sharma and Ankita Lokhande are also nominated for this week. It will be interesting to see whose journey comes to an end this week.

