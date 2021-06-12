Anita Hassanandani clarifies she will not quit her first love, says ‘I never said that’

Indian Television actress Anita Hassanandani has been in limelight since her delivery. Anita welcomed a baby boy named Aaravv on Feburary 9.

Last seen working on Naagin 5, Anita has taken a break to embrace motherhood and take care of her son as well as she can. Recently, there were rumours all over about the actress bidding adieu to her acting career, however, she took to twitter and clarified them all.

She tweeted, “It’s all over that I’m quitting my first love ACTING I never said that. All I said was that my focus right now is my child. Aaravv is my priority I will resume work when I’m ready”

It’s all over that I’m quitting my first love ACTING I never said that…. All I said was that my focus right now is my child…. Aaravv is my priority… I will resume work when I’m ready — Anita Hassanandani (@anitahasnandani) June 11, 2021

The actress shared in an interview with BT that she will focus on ‘being a mother' for now. She shared that it is not due to the pandemic that she is away from the industry but because she wants to stay at home with her baby boy Aaravv.

“I had decided that whenever I would have a child, I would leave the industry and let go of my work. I always wanted to focus on being a mother. So it's not about the pandemic, I would have either way left the industry, pandemic or no pandemic. I want to be at home with my kid,” she said in the interview.

When asked about when she plans to return, the 'Naagin' actress stated, “Honestly work is the last thing on my mind right now. I really don’t know when I will get back.”

However, it looks like Anita’s words got misconstrued and the news about her quitting the industry caught in the air.