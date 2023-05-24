Search icon
'Amongst the best...': Nakuul Mehta reveals he 'stole so much' from late actor Nitesh Pandey, pens emotional note

Nakuul Mehta penned a long, emotional post in remembrance of late actor Nitesh Pandey, and recalled how he helped him during his initial days of career.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 06:55 PM IST

A still of Nakuul Pandey and Nitesh Pandey from their television show

The television fraternity is in shock with the demise of talented artistes, Nitesh Pandey and Vaibhavi Upadhyaya. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star Nakuul Mehta has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor and wrote a long letter post in his remembrance. Nitesh died on May 23, and Nakuul paid tribute to the departed soul on May 24. Nitesh played Nakuul's father in the show, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara (from 2012-2014).

Nakuul recalled how Nitesh was always there to help him and called him "amongst the best" in show business. Sharing a still of them from the show, Nakuul wrote, "Dear Nits, You took me under your wings from the get go! Spring of 2012 in Manali was spent shooting Pyar Ka Dard Hai, my first on Television, you made sure I accompanied you to dinner every night and insisted I drank some Old Monk to keep me warm and jolly! The next three years of being on a set with you laid the foundation of everything I learnt and built on.. To watch you act as effortlessly as you did, enjoy food and a good drink, ferociously nurture stay dogs, shit on modern medicine, always ready with a homeopathy pill for my incessant sore throats and sniffles, your mad sense of humour, your never ending encouragement, your pride in your craft, your vision for sustainable living, your retro Honda CRV, your giving nonchalant close ups in a suit jacket and shorts under the lightman’s thermocol, your joi de vivre, your Naks.. let’s get a drink man.. seems so palpable and recent." 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Mehta further added, "You my friend were a vibe, an energy and a talent which is amongst the best we have ever had in the business!" He concluded the post, writing, "You will be loved and missed but I assure you that a large part of the beautiful you, I will continue to steal and bring to my performances." Nitesh Pandey passed away on May 23 after suffering from a heart attack. The 51-year-old actor breathed his last at Lagatpuri near Nasik where he was shooting last night.

