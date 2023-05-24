Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey dies of a cardiac arrest at 51, here's how can you prevent this

Popular television actor Nitesh Pandey passed away on May 23 after suffering from a heart attack. The 51-year-old actor breathed his last at Lagatpuri near Nasik where he was shooting last night. His sudden death at the age of 51 has left the industry in shock.

In recent years, a number of famous TV and film personalities have suffered from fatal cardiac arrests in their 30s and 40s. The list includes Rituparno Ghosh (aged 49), Raj Kaushal (49), Vivek Shauq (47), Amit Mistry (47), Inder Kumar (44), Abir Goswami (37) and Aarthi Agarwal (31) and more other big personalities.

The sad untimely demise due to cardiac arrest, colloquially called a heart attack, is a phenomenon being witnessed at large in India.

While heart attacks were a danger attached mostly to older adults till a couple of decades ago, the 21st century has brought about a rise in untimely heart attacks in people under 50 years, particularly in India. But, this usually occurs due to our unhealthy lifestyle habits. To reduce the risk of cardiac arrest, it is important to adopt a heart-healthy lifestyle.

Here are some lifestyle changes you can make to help prevent cardiac arrest:

Quit smoking: Smoking damages your blood vessels, increases blood pressure, and raises the risk of heart disease. Quitting smoking is one of the most significant steps you can take to improve your heart health.

Maintain a healthy weight: Being overweight or obese increases the risk of heart disease and cardiac arrest. Aim to achieve and maintain a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise.

Eat a heart-healthy diet: Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats in your diet. Limit your intake of saturated and trans fats, cholesterol, sodium, and added sugars. The Mediterranean diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish, and olive oil, is known to be beneficial for heart health.

Exercise regularly: Engage in moderate-intensity aerobic exercise for at least 150 minutes per week, or vigorous-intensity exercise for 75 minutes per week. Choose activities you enjoy, such as brisk walking, jogging, swimming, or cycling.

Manage stress: Chronic stress can contribute to heart disease. Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as practicing relaxation techniques, deep breathing exercises, yoga, meditation, or engaging in hobbies and activities that you find enjoyable.

Limit alcohol consumption: Excessive alcohol consumption can raise blood pressure and contribute to heart disease. If you choose to drink, do so in moderation. It is generally recommended that men limit alcohol to two drinks per day and women limit it to one drink per day.